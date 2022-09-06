InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Engine to Improve Fuel Economy & Power (LBT-305)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive mechanic and I wanted to design a more fuel-efficient engine that does not directly operate the alternator with a belt," said an inventor, from Freemont, Neb., "so I invented the AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY IDEA. My design would also reduce engine strain and wear for a longer service life and fewer repairs."

The invention provides an improved way to generate electrical power for a motor vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the engine to directly power the alternator and other systems with a belt and pulleys. As a result, it helps to reduce engine drag and it could improve fuel economy, power and performance. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers.

