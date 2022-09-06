InventHelp Inventor Develops New Teaching Tool for Guitar Players (KXX-349)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to develop a way to easily see the moveable scale patterns, and chord arpeggio's on the fret board of the guitar," said an inventor, from Kingsport, Tenn., "so I invented the FRETBOARD FOCUS. My design enhances learning by allowing the guitarist to focus directly on the neck of the instrument."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective new teaching tool for guitar players. In doing so, it can be used to learn a wide range of scales, chords, arpeggios, etc. As a result, it could help to improve technique and understanding of music theory and it eliminates the need to constantly look back to a book or cord chart. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for guitar players, music instructors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

