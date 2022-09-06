Allwyn Entertainment Announces Withdrawal by Camelot Entities of Legal Challenge to Allwyn's Selection as Preferred Applicant for UK National Lottery License

LUCERNE, Switzerland , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, in March 2022 the UK Gambling Commission selected Allwyn Entertainment Ltd, a subsidiary of Allwyn Entertainment AG ("Allwyn"), as its preferred applicant for the fourth license to operate the UK National Lottery. The award of the license has been contested in a legal challenge.

On June 29, 2022, the court ruled to lift the automatic suspension preventing the UK Gambling Commission from entering into agreements with Allwyn Entertainment Ltd to commence the transition process. That ruling was appealed by Camelot UK Lotteries Limited (the incumbent operator of the UK National Lottery) and Camelot Global Lottery Solutions Limited (together, the "Camelot Entities" and the "Camelot Appeal") and International Game Technology plc, resulting in the suspension continuing.

Today, Allwyn announced that the Camelot Entities have decided to withdraw the Camelot Appeal, and Allwyn Entertainment Ltd and Allwyn International A.S. have agreed to waive all claims for costs or damages against the Camelot Entities. Allwyn very much welcomes this decision and looks forward to cooperating with Camelot and the Gambling Commission on the transition process. Allwyn is excited at the prospect of becoming the custodian of Europe's biggest lottery.

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading global lottery operator. Allwyn builds lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus and Italy.

