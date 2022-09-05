TFA Representatives Recognized by Forbes as America's Top Financial Security Professionals

BALTIMORE, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) is pleased to announce that five of the organization's independent representatives have been recognized as top-ranked financial security professionals in their respective states. Forbes and SHOOK Research have ranked the top professionals in the wealth planning, protection, and insurance industry in their annual list of Top Financial Security Professionals 2022. The annual list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, who are evaluated on quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records and revenue produced.

This year's list includes an overall ranking of the best insurance professionals across the country and the top candidates in each state. Jan Zhuang was recognized as one of America's Top Financial Security Professionals for the 2022 national list, a repeat honor after appearing on the 2021 national list. Ms. Zhuang also attained the 2022 Best-In-State ranking for Florida. In addition, TFA recognizes and congratulates Brian Loiseau of Colorado, R.J. Cunningham of Utah, Nikki Dorch-Cannon of California and Fradel Barber of Florida for their rankings on the respective Best-In-State lists.

Jan Zhuang, Brian Loiseau, Fradel Barber, R.J. Cunningham, and Nikki Dorch-Cannon are registered representatives and investment advisor representatives with TFA, a broker/dealer and registered investment advisor. They are also licensed independent insurance agents, with World Financial Group Insurance Agency (WFGIA), an affiliate of TFA. With these qualifications, these respected financial professionals can provide securities and investment advisor products and services, in addition to life insurance, to individuals, families and businesses.

"We are delighted Jan Zhuang, Brian Loiseau, R.J. Cunningham, Nikki Dorch-Cannon and Fradel Barber have ranked highly on the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State 2022 list," said George Chuang, President of TFA. "This is a fantastic achievement for each of them and shows that our agents and representatives know how to help their clients achieve financial security and success."

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, go to www.transamerica.com.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) is a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor located in the United States that's in the business of helping people. TFA is a part of Transamerica, a company with over 100 years of history, and is recognized as a leading provider of investment solutions. TFA's representatives strive to serve people from all backgrounds and encourage clients to think differently about their future in pursuit of their financial success. Properly licensed representatives may offer securities and investment advisory services through Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC, and Registered Investment Advisor.

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., (In California dba World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC), and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Residents of California who wish to be independent agents with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC must already have a life license. Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

