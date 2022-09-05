GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2022

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 43.9%. Total seats increased 41.4% and the number of departures increased by 44.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 46.3% and the load factor was 81.5%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 29.7% and demand (RPK) increased by 31.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.4%. The volume of departures increased by 39.1% and seats increased by 36.1%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 323 million, the demand (RPK) was 266 million and international load factor was 82.3%.
August/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
LTM Traffic Figures (1)
Operating data *
Aug/22
Aug/21
% Var.
8M22
8M21
% Var.
Aug/22
LTM
Aug/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
16,264
11,223
44.9 %
128,938
76,495
68.6 %
186,616
121,702
53.3 %
Seats (thousand)
2,825
1,997
41.4 %
22,472
13,501
66.4 %
32,491
21,449
51.5 %
ASK (million)
3,282
2,281
43.9 %
26,199
15,987
63.9 %
37,227
25,372
46.7 %
RPK (million)
2,675
1,829
46.3 %
20,904
13,112
59.4 %
29,936
20,701
44.6 %
Load factor
81.5 %
80.2 %
1.3 p.p
79.8 %
82.0 %
-2.2 p.p
80.4 %
81.6 %
-1.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,236
1,478
51.2 %
17,346
10,754
61.3 %
25,400
17,072
48.8 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
15,606
11,223
39.1 %
125,614
76,495
64.2 %
182,987
121,702
50.4 %
Seats (thousand)
2,718
1,997
36.1 %
21,907
13,501
62.3 %
31,875
21,449
48.6 %
ASK (million)
2,959
2,281
29.7 %
24,657
15,987
54.2 %
35,561
25,372
40.2 %
RPK (million)
2,409
1,829
31.7 %
19,601
13,112
49.5 %
28,538
20,701
37.9 %
Load factor
81.4 %
80.2 %
1.2 p.p
79.5 %
82.0 %
-2.5 p.p
80.3 %
81.6 %
-1.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,146
1,478
45.1 %
16,867
10,754
56.9 %
24,883
17,072
45.8 %
International GOL
Departures
658
0
N.A
3,324
0
N.A
3,629
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
107
0
N.A
565
0
N.A
616
0
N.A
ASK (million)
323
0
N.A
1,541
0
N.A
1,666
0
N.A
RPK (million)
266
0
N.A
1,304
0
N.A
1,398
0
N.A
Load factor
82.3 %
0
N.A
84.6 %
0
N.A
83.9 %
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
90
0
N.A
479
0
N.A
516
0
N.A
On-time Departures
93.0 %
95.6 %
-2.6 p.p
93.8 %
96.3 %
-2.5 p.p
92.3 %
95.5 %
-3.2 p.p
Flight Completion
99.7 %
99.3 %
0.4 p.p
99.6 %
98.7 %
0.9 p.p
99.5 %
98.8 %
0.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.6
3.4
63.9 %
42.6
25.0
70.4 %
59.6
38.5
54.7 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
