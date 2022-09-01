Viaccess-Orca and Harmonic Team Up to Optimize Content Protection for Live Sports Streaming

Viaccess-Orca's Dynamic Watermarking Technology Will Be Integrated With Harmonic's VOS360 Cloud SaaS Platform

PARIS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, and Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery solutions, announced today that the two companies are joining forces to improve content protection for live sports streaming. VO's dynamic watermarking technology will be integrated with Harmonic's market-leading VOS®360 cloud SaaS platform, offering content owners and providers a simple, scalable solution for quickly identifying piracy sources and stopping content restreaming.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Sports piracy is a dangerous threat to the industry, costing billions of dollars in revenue loss every year," said Mathieu Harel, Product Director of Watermarking at Viaccess-Orca. "By integrating our dynamic watermarking technology with Harmonic's cloud platform, we are empowering sports content owners and content providers with a flexible business model, making it simpler and safer than ever to deliver premium live sports content."

Content owners will be able to utilize VO's dynamic watermarking as a service on the Harmonic VOS360 SaaS platform for the entire duration of sports events. The server-side software can easily be used, on the fly, by new and existing customers.

"The ultimate way to protect live sports content is with a robust watermarking technology," said Eric Gallier, Vice President, Video Customer Solutions at Harmonic. "We're excited to bring Viaccess-Orca's dynamic watermarking technology to our VOS360 SaaS platform. With this new integration, we're offering an automated and scalable event-based Anti-Piracy solution to safeguard live sports content."

VO's dynamic watermarking detects content redistributed from broadcast, IPTV, and OTT networks. Using the state-of-the-art technology, operators can identify and remove the source of restreaming within minutes, which is critical for live sports events. Blind identification on VO's dynamic watermarking technology eliminates the need for metadata and enables content providers to automatically detect the chunk size of the original stream. Fully scalable, dynamic watermarking can scan millions of devices at once and instantly pinpoint those that are pirating content.

Harmonic's VOS360 cloud platform simplifies the delivery and monetization of live sports content at scale, ensuring low latency and pristine video quality up to UHD. Running on three major public clouds, the end-to-end SaaS platform provides unparalleled agility, resiliency, security, and scalability for a superior viewing experience. Based on a pay-per-use business model, the VOS360 platform enables operators to only pay for watermarking when needed.

Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate its dynamic watermarking technology at IBC2022, Sept. 9-12 at stand 1.A51. Harmonic will highlight its VOS360 platform during one-on-one meetings with attendees at IBC2022, in stand 1.B20. To schedule a meeting with Viaccess-Orca visit https://www.viaccess-orca.com/ibc_2022 and with Harmonic, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc-2022. More information about the companies' solutions is available at www.viaccess-orca.com and www.harmonicinc.com.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience. With its expertise in security, VO is also helping the digital manufacturing industry protect their assets. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

