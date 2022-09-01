Update on Loomis' ongoing share repurchase

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Loomis AB resolved, and communicated, on July 21, 2022, to continue to repurchase own shares during the third quarter 2022.

As of August 31, 2022, the company has during the third quarter repurchased 434,000 own shares. The company's total holding of own shares thereby amounts to 2,691,782. The total number of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

September 1, 2022

