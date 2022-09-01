CNOOC Limited Announces Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field Southeast Zone and Ledong 22-1 Gas Field South Block Development Project Commenced Production

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announced today that Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field Southeast Zone and Ledong 22-1 Gas Field South Block Development Project commenced production ahead of schedule.

The development projects locate in Yinggehai, Western South China Sea, with an average water depth of 90 meters. Utilizing the existing processing facilities of Dongfang 1-1 platform and Ledong 22-1 platform, the projects plan to commission 4 development wells and to produce through 2 subsea production systems, 2 mixed transportation pipelines of oil and gas and 2 umbilicals. The projects are expected to reach their peak production of approximately 44 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field Southeast Zone and Ledong 22-1 Gas Field South Block Development Project.

