Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "SHPH"

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) while reducing its side effects, is pleased to announce the Company's shares of common stock has commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SHPH".

"With the commencement of our shares listing on Nasdaq, we are excited to advance our lead product candidate aimed at improving the outcomes of cancer treatment through radiation therapy while reducing its side effects," commented Shuttle Pharma's Chairman and CEO, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D. "Our platform of sensitizers are designed to address an urgent clinical need in patients with brain tumors, sarcomas and pancreatic cancers, all diseases that offer potential for orphan designations. We look forward to progressing our pipeline as we look to deliver innovative new treatments to thousands of patients who currently lack effective therapies."

About Radiation Sensitizers

Historically, the major advances in radiation oncology have focused on improving technology to increase the amount of radiation that can be administered to a tumor without damaging adjacent, normal tissues. Examples of other such technologies include intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and proton therapy – the backbones of state-of-the-art RT. All offer improvements in physical radiation dose shaping. The basic principle underlying the effectiveness of RT for curing cancers lies in the differential cancer cell kill achieved in tumors, as compared to the effects of RT on the normal surrounding tissues, which is achieved by delivery of highly conformal RT doses – in other words, delivery of high-dose to volumes that are shaped to conform to the target cancers while minimizing the dose to surrounding normal tissues. The treated volumes frequently include sensitive normal tissues, thereby limiting the magnitudes of the prescribed RT doses. We suggest that technological innovations to define tumor volumes and shape radiation delivery have reached an effectiveness plateau and that further improvements in RT outcomes will require pharmacological and immunological approaches to sensitize cancers, protect normal tissues and engage the immune system.

At present, the drugs being used for sensitizing cancers to RT are chemotherapeutic agents possessing radiation sensitizing properties as secondary effects. With the exception of Cetuximab, a growth factor targeting monoclonal antibody biologic, all other drugs used as radiation sensitizers are used "off-label" to address the clinical need for radiation sensitizers. For example, certain chemotherapeutic agents, such as 5-fluorouracil, capecitabine and cis-platinum, are approved as single agents for cancer treatment, but are used "off-label" as radiation sensitizers in combination with RT. Treatments with such agents are associated with inherent toxicities associated with the drug's primary, single-agent mechanisms of action.

Shuttle Pharma's platform of sensitizers offers a pipeline of product candidates designed to address the urgent clinical need and the current limitations of using "off-label" drugs with potential new sensitizer agents. Our pipeline includes Ropidoxuridine, our lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, to sensitize rapidly growing cancer cells and selective histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors to sensitize cancer cells and stimulate the immune system. Our novel technologies will be tested in combinations with radiation therapies (conventional X-ray and proton radiation therapies) and in combinations with immune-therapies. To date, Ropidoxuridine has completed a Phase I clinical trial. Our HDAC inhibitor platform drug candidates have been tested in preclinical models of solid tumor cancers.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the late effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment, or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit www.shuttlepharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to our business, being an early stage development company, as well as market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities law, Shuttle Pharmaceuticalsspecifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

