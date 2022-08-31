Official Release at IFA 2022: Jackery Introduces Its Fastest Ultra-Charging System

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is launching its much-anticipated flagship Solar Generator 1000 Pro at IFA 2022 in Berlin being held from August 31 to September 6, 2022. With visitors from over 130 countries, IFA 2022 is the world's most significant technology marketplace and showcases all the most recent bleeding-edge products and innovations right in the center of the most vital regional market in Europe.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is perfect for families and individuals who like to enjoy life outdoors. Whether going camping, RV trips, exploring off the beaten track, or even just staying in the backyard, or for emergency backup, this product always ensures access to clean power, both on and off the grid.

The premium Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W consists of four SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels and the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station, Jackery's most-advanced solar generator yet with its fastest clean energy capture and charging rates and Ultra-Charging System, only takes 1.8 hours to fully charge with four SolarSaga 200W solar panels for solar and wall charging.

Coinciding with the premium release, the entry-level Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 160W is also being introduced at IFA 2022 featuring two Jackery SolarSaga 80W solar panels that was newly designed this year. Both sides of the 80W solar panel can absorb solar power, and the inside surface of the package bag of solar panels is also made up of reflective materials, which improves solar power's use ratio to a large extent. Top-level recharging speed efficiency means that users can recharge anywhere and everywhere, utilizing the sun's energy with maximum speed and efficiency.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro power station stores electrical power converted by the solar panels which collect solar energy from direct sunlight. It measures a neat 340 x 262 x 256mm, and at 11.5 kgs is lighter and smaller than all equivalent models on the market and its ergonomic design ensures compact ease, one-button power-on, and easy set up.

Jackery's proprietary automotive-level Battery Management System (BMS) is designed to ensure the products' complete safety featuring multiple solutions for over current protection, short current protection, over-discharge protection, overcharge protection, over voltage protection, and thermal protection. It can monitor the health of each individual cell and battery pack, which shields its safety level and system, improving the battery life and is shock-resistant to the highest level nine to fully protect the device.

The Ultra-Charging System Only takes 1.8 hours with four SolarSaga 200W solar panels in Solar and Wall Charging

The Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W is Jackery's most advanced and fastest recharging model yet offering:

Fastest clean energy capture and charging: the Ultra-Charging System only takes 1.8 hours with four SolarSaga 200W solar panels in Solar and Wall Charging, with 1002 Wh of pure power thanks to industry-leading conversion and energy transfer rates from the light-weight solar panels. You can also use Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro with two SolarSaga 80W solar panels(entry-level). These double-sided panels absorb more power from the sun, and come equipped with waterproof features for better overall protection.

Enhanced safety and reliability: automotive-level BMS system, four lithium battery temperature detectors, and comprehensive circuit protection to prevent overheating. And top shock-resistant level 9 to fully protect the device.

Upgraded ease of use: lighter, smaller than all equivalent models in the market, ergonomic design with compact ease, one-button power-on and easy to set up.

Peace of Mind: whisper-quiet noise-level and delivers less than 46 dB of charging ensuring a near noiseless charging experience.

Impressive power capacity: 1,002 Watt-hour capacity, 1000W AC power, US: 3 AC output ports/ EU: 2 AC output ports, 2 USB-A output ports, 2 USB-C output ports (max. 100W), 1 car port that can power up to US:8 devices/ EU: 7 devices simultaneously.

Other features of the Solar Generator 1000 Pro include:

Dual PD 100W Design

Ultra-Long Standby (Lasts 365 days from an 80% battery level)

1000 Cycles Life (Lasts 10 years based on 1 usage per week)

Full 5-Year Warranty

10 Years as a Pioneer in the Global Solar Generator Industry

Now in its tenth year, Jackery was founded in California in 2012, and is a pioneer of the solar generator industry and a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 100 authorized media and organizations worldwide, with The New York Times, CNET Forbes, and other publications ranking it among the best solar generators on the market.

According to Euromonitor's data for August 2022, Jackery reached the top global market share position, and is persistent in its belief that it will continue to bring the most cutting-edge, clean, and sustainable solar energy products to families and organizations all over the globe.

In 2015, the world's first lithium portable power series—the Explorer—launched Jackery's avant-garde portable power line and featured an innovative battery management system. Since then, Jackery has designed a range of Explorer models to suit the various needs of travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, mobile families, and other people actively on the go.

Jackery then produced the Explorer 240 in 2018, a classic model that has become a bestselling staple in the family of portable power stations. In the same year, Jackery unveiled the original SolarPeak technology alongside the SolarSaga solar panel series, boosting solar charging efficiency to set industry standards. Following on from the launch, Jackery has gone on to develop an excellent sustainable outdoor living brand and product line, setting the industry standard and benchmark for solar and renewable charging.

To further the goal of making electricity greener and more efficient, Jackery expanded its product line with the Solar Generator series in 2020, to tightly integrate portability with solar power—designed to effectively combine power stations with solar panels.

And in May 2022, Jackery launched the most powerful solar generator 2000 Pro in New York, which can charge fully with six SolarSaga 200W solar panels in under 2.5 hours. The system features 2,160 Watt-hour capacity, 2,200W AC power to encourage outdoor lovers the freedom to go anywhere they want and enable campers or families to explore further on a sustainable outdoor experience.

Jackery has received 21 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The Company is now a global energy leader, the number one producer of portable power, and one of the world's biggest manufacturers of outdoor solar utilities. In redefining the use of clean energy for outdoor living, Jackery is on the front lines in the fight against climate crisis and realize the vision of making "green energy is accessible anywhere on the earth."

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

