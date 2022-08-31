Employee Spend Management Company Triples Customer Base, Doubles Headcount and Expands Leadership Team Amid Rapid Adoption of Mid-Market Solution

Seattle-Based Center Appoints Customer Experience Veteran Maureen Rhodes as SVP and Samantha Bergin as CMO to Continue Bolstering 94% Customer Retention

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, today announced it has tripled its customer base while retaining 94% of existing customers, doubled the company size year-over-year, and expanded its leadership bench with the addition of Maureen Rhodes, SVP, Customer Success, and Samantha Bergin, CMO. Rhodes brings deep domain expertise to her role, having previously held the Vice President of Services role at Concur, while Bergin brings 20+ years knowledge of B2B and B2C technology marketing to Center.

Explosive customer growth is driven by multiple factors including the broad adoption of expense management programs within large enterprises, and a new and growing demand for SMEs to be served. Additionally, the introduction of the hybrid work landscape is prompting businesses to audit expenses more closely as workforces are scattered across different locations. Center's significant customer growth YoY demonstrates where the economy is headed as businesses tighten control of their bottom line with a demand for visibility into day-to-day expenses.

Maureen Rhodes came on board in May 2021 as the company's SVP, Customer Success. With over 15 years of leadership experience in the CX function, Rhodes has built the Center customer success team from the ground up, setting and scaling the strategic vision for the department. Samantha Bergin joined the company in April 2022 as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing nearly 25 years of proven marketing expertise to guide the planning, development and execution of Center's growth initiatives.

"The past 12 months have been a banner year on all fronts of our business, fueled by the challenge of managing expenses in hybrid work environments and recognition among businesses to have greater checks and balances over corporate spend," said Naveen Singh, CEO of Center. "These factors, backed by strong customer demand and an exceptional leadership team of finance and tech veterans give us a winning combination for success."

Center's core offering is Center Expense, an integrated corporate card and expense management solution that automatically captures spend as it happens and provides real-time visibility and flexible spend controls. With a usage-based model requiring no upfront investment, Center is uniquely suited for the mid-market segment. Traction has been driven in key verticals such as construction, business services, nonprofits, retail and consumer services through investment in customer experience; white-glove deployment guarantees customization of the solution to fit specific needs, and on-demand support.

"In the world of construction, we are constantly working on a myriad of projects and tracking expenses across multiple jobs and job codes, which can be a time consuming and difficult task for our finance team," said Brian Volk, Controller of Veit, a full-service specialty contracting company. "Center automates what previously had been a manual expense process, and we've shaved days off of our monthly closing and reconciliation, giving valuable time back to our teams and streamlining the entire expense workflow."

About Center

Center is a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending. Our leadership shaped the first wave of spend management innovation, and created Center to deliver a more cost-effective and modern way to automate expense processing for mid-market companies. Center Expense, our core offering, is an integrated corporate card and expense solution used by small and medium-sized enterprises to save time, improve operations and compliance, and deliver real-time insights to finance teams for better decision making. Center is a privately held company headquartered in Bellevue, WA with team members nationwide. For more information, please visit getcenter.com.

