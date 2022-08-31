College Students Still Prefer Print Despite Growing eTextbook Popularity

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most college students still prefer print textbooks over eTextbooks, though the digital medium is gaining favor. Direct Textbook surveyed more than 1,100 college students and found that:

54% prefer print textbooks for academic learning

40% prefer eTextbooks

6% have no preference

"I can take eTextbooks anywhere. They are always with me." – Surveyed College Student

Of those without a preference, 50% say it's easier to learn from print, while just 23% say it's easier to learn from eTextbooks. That aligns with research that suggests print is better for learning.

Still, comparisons to identical surveys conducted in 2021 and 2015 indicate that eTextbooks are gaining popularity – up 11% from 2021 and 13% from 2015 – while print preference has declined by 8% since 2021 and 18% since 2015.

Students who prefer print cite these reasons:

Easier to read: 75%

Difficulty concentrating on eTextbooks: 64%

The ability to physically highlight: 68%

Internet access isn't required: 49%

eTextbooks are difficult to navigate and bookmark: 46%

eTextbooks make students' eyes hurt: 50%

The ability to write on pages: 39%

The ability to resell print textbooks: 24%

They end up printing eTextbooks anyway: 27%

Students who prefer eTextbooks cite these reasons:

The ability to find passages with search features: 83%

Environmentally friendly: 63%

Cheaper: 75%

The ability to adjust font size and brightness: 55%

eTextbooks are lighter: 60%

eTextbooks do not need returned: 53%

Text to audio: 47%

The ability to use apps: 33%

Insights from students who have no preference:

53% say print is easier to read

63% say print is easier to annotate

50% say print is easier to learn from, versus 23% for eTextbooks

77% say eTextbooks are cheaper

61% say print textbooks are easier to find at bookstores, versus 23% for eTextbooks

54% say they prefer to carry eTextbooks on campus

The eTextbook market is projected to grow more than 23% by 2025 (Technavio), and publishers such as Pearson are phasing out print textbooks (BBC). This shift could disrupt higher education. Critical questions include:

Will eTextbooks limit learning?

Will eTextbooks limit student choice and access to more affordable options?

Will students ever fully embrace eTextbooks?

Complete survey results, additional insights and critical questions can be found at: https://www.directtextbook.com/articles/1023/print-vs-etextbooks-survey

Since 2002, Direct Textbook has helped more than 35 million students, parents and professionals find the lowest prices on new, used, rental and ebook textbooks. Direct Textbook can be found online at http://www.directtextbook.com.

