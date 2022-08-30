UPTIMA Secures Investment to Fuel Growth and Expansion

Funding to be used for the extension of the company's "Everything-to-Revenue"™ Accelerators for the manufacturing, automotive, utilities and energy sectors and the acceleration of the company's related Salesforce and DocuSign services.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPTIMA, a rapidly growing consulting firm, announced it has received funding from Salesforce Ventures and Docusign Ventures. With this investment, Uptima will continue to enhance its IP-based accelerators ("Everything-to-Revenue"™), business transformation and global project delivery capabilities. Uptima was founded in Israel in 2007 by co-founders Boaz Meridor and Sigi Wise and is recognized by Salesforce as a Navigator Expert in the Manufacturing sector and by DocuSign as a Platinum Partner.

Uptima, Inc. (PRNewswire)

With this investment, Uptima will continue to enhance its IP-based accelerator, Everything-to-Revenue(TM)

Rooted in a strong culture based upon collaboration and recognized for its consultants' curiosity and customer stewardship, Uptima grew its consulting team by 200% in less than two years. Uptima's team is distributed across the United States, Canada, Israel, and Asia-Pacific, with a focus on sourcing and developing a diverse workforce. Women and veteran/military spouses comprise a very significant and growing proportion of the overall team.

Uptima is specialized and focused on Salesforce's Revenue Cloud Solutions (CPQ, Subscription Management & Billing, also referred to as "Quote-to-Cash"), Service Cloud, Salesforce Field Service (SFS) Solutions, and DocuSign CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management).

Uptima has built its brand through its track record of exceptional delivery and continuous customer success. As such, Uptima is recognized by Salesforce as one of the first Navigator Experts in "Managed Services" for their joint customers.

Adam Menzies, CEO of Uptima, said: "Manufacturers with the mission to enable superior and frictionless customer experience, supported by continuous growth and profitability, are partnering with Uptima to achieve operational excellence across their revenue generation and customer service processes, empowered by the Salesforce and DocuSign platforms. We are extremely pleased to collaborate closely with Salesforce and DocuSign to deliver leading solutions and accelerators for our clients, which provide the innovation, agility, and scale they require to be leaders in their markets."

Sigi Wise, co-founder of Uptima, said: "The continued support from both Salesforce and DocuSign, as well as this investment from both Salesforce Ventures and DocuSign Ventures, is the outcome of the outstanding work of our consultants and leadership team."

"The continued trust we are gaining from our customers, backed by this investment, will allow us to continue and build accelerators and best practices, accelerate and develop our talent, and reach more customers that can benefit from our expertise and innovation," added Boaz Meridor, Uptima's co-founder.

Achyut Jajoo, SVP and GM, Manufacturing and Automotive at Salesforce: "As a Salesforce expert partner in manufacturing, Uptima helps our customers succeed and optimize their value-chain with faster time to market, better monetized products, and superior customer service. We are thrilled to see how Uptima is quickly becoming a leading advisor and implementation partner for our customers."

Patrick Taylor, VP, Global Alliances and Partner Development at DocuSign, added: "Deepening our relationship with Uptima will help us accelerate how we simplify the contracting process for our customers. Uptima's "Everything-to-Revenue" delivery framework is aligned with our unique partnership with Salesforce and our strategy to enable customers to seamlessly automate the generation, negotiation and signing of agreements wherever their work gets done."

Salesforce, Revenue Cloud, Service Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP)

About UPTIMA

Uptima is a global consulting and system integration firm specializing in B2B Customer Experience Transformation in the areas of Quote to Cash, Field Service Management and Contract Lifecycle Management. Uptima helps clients optimize their revenue, service and agreement processes and build their future Sales, Service, Legal, and Revenue Operations. With over 15 years of experience and a portfolio with hundreds of successful implementations, Uptima serves clients across the globe.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives. DocuSign launched DocuSign Ventures in 2021 to nurture the growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs and startups that are changing the future of how we all agree.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com.

For more information about Uptima, please visit www.uptima.com, search Uptima on the Salesforce AppExchange and follow Uptima on Linkedin.

Contact: info@uptima.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uptima