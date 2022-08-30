SuccessKPI achieves expanded security compliance to protect data and privacy requirements for contact centers worldwide

Latest certifications further position SuccessKPI as the most secure and reliable insight and action platform serving enterprise contact centers globally.

CHANTILLY, Va. , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc. , a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, announced the completion of ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD in addition to previously achieved SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS Level 1. The expanded security compliance enables business users to comply with regulations while securely and confidently collecting, analyzing, understanding, and acting on customer insights from around the world.

SuccessKPI is positioned as the most secure insight and action platform for global enterprise contact centers.

SuccessKPI's all-in-one insights and action platform provides a 360-degree view into the health of the contact center from the agent to the CEO. The platform includes a purpose-built business intelligence layer, contact center analytics, speech and text analytics, speech transcription, quality management, SuccessKPI Playbooks™, and advanced reporting and visualizations.

Security and privacy compliance are at the epicenter of the SuccessKPI platform, delivering the industry's most robust privacy, security, data governance, and compliance practices. Fortune 500, Global 1000 organizations and U.S. Federal government agencies rely on SuccessKPI's security to comply with the world's requirements, including:

AIPCA SOC 2 Type II,

HIPAA,

PCI DSS,

ISO 27001,

GDPR,

CCPA,

LGPD,

and other laws and frameworks.

Enterprises strive to improve customer experience by unifying data and relying on AI-powered automations, and privacy and compliance remains a foundational requirement across as businesses operate in an increasingly complex global regulatory environment.

"SuccessKPI is leading the contact center insight and analytics market with the most robust Serverless SaaS secured solution designed to meet the needs of global enterprises and how they achieve differentiation and leadership in their own industries," said Piyush Patel, CTO and Co-Founder of SuccessKPI. "Companies trust us to protect their data and customer interactions while maintaining security and privacy compliance in the countries they do business in."

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com .

