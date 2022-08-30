State of Youth Today: Boys & Girls Clubs of America's "Youth Right Now" Survey Provides Insights on Mental Wellness, Learning and Social Impacts for Kids and Teens Today

"Youth Right Now" shares insights from more than 100,000 kids and teens around how they are feeling today, in key areas like mental health, readiness for life after high school, and safety and success in an increasingly digital world – streamlining guidance on how American families, government, schools and partners can better meet the challenges kids and teens are facing.

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the nation's largest youth-serving organizations representing over 4.3 million young people, today launched Youth Right Now – a new survey featuring insights on how kids and teens are feeling about their mental health, their safety and their potential in the workforce, as well as guidance for others to support young people in achieving great futures.

Kids and teens right now have a lot to say and these insights on how they are feeling are invaluable.

Youth Right Now gleans insights from more than 100,000 Boys & Girls Club members, ages 9-18, across more than 3,000 Clubs scattered across the United States making it, to the organization's knowledge, the world's largest existing data set in the youth-serving sector.

"Kids and teens right now have a lot to say, and these insights from their voices are invaluable for us to identify the issues they are facing, build support systems, and plan for better outcomes for young people," said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As youth development professionals, but also as caregivers, mentors, and parents, we have a shared responsibility to listen and understand so that we can remove barriers and create opportunities that build a great future for all kids in America today."

To guide parents, educators and caregivers in providing the resources they need to meet young people where they are, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is sharing insights on issues that have been impacting young people for decades, yet have only been exacerbated in recent years.

From the impact of the pandemic to sentiments around cyberbullying, self-image, social media and beyond, Youth Right Now elevates the voices of kids and teens among important topics of conversation.

Among other issues, the survey supports decade-long concerns around mental wellness, including findings that 71% of kids say they can't stop worrying about it when something goes wrong and 67% of youth report trying to keep others from finding out when something does go wrong.

Although this pulse illustrates the steep toll the pandemic has taken on youth in recent years, it also depicts a resilient and empathetic generation of leaders and passionate changemakers. Findings also suggest that today's youth are confident in themselves and their capabilities, with 94% saying they can work with people who are different than them and 88% feeling they can stand up for what they think is right.

To discover more survey insights and learn how to continue supporting the young people in your lives and local communities, visit www.bgca.org/youthrightnow

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

