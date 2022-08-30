ORGANO® ANNOUNCES ITS KING OF COFFEE BRAND WINS INTERNATIONAL LOHAS AWARD FOR "BEST ORGANIC COFFEE"

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGANO Premium Gourmet Organic King of Coffee® has been named "Best Organic Coffee" and awarded the Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability Award 2022 for its innovative organic coffee with Ganoderma mushroom.

This award highlights ORGANO's commitment to working conscientiously with the resources our precious planet provides.

"We are thrilled our King of Coffee brand has won the prestigious LOHAS award and been recognized as part of our global commitment at ORGANO to working conscientiously with the resources our precious planet provides whilst sustaining her generous resources," said Mr. Leonard Chin, Managing Director (Asia) upon receiving the LOHAS Award. "ORGANO is proud of the patented innovations and conscious efforts we mindfully apply to produce this coffee product and work hard for it to truly be the very best in the world."

The LOHAS Awards have been organized in partnership with the LOHAS Association of Hong Kong since 2016. The Awards consider and recognize the achievements of enterprises that contribute outstanding efforts to support the development of a lifestyle of health and sustainability.

To achieve a prestigious LOHAS Award, a product must show exceptional brand philosophy, improvement of quality of lifestyle, health consciousness and eco-friendly and sustainable performance.

ORGANO Premium Gourmet Organic King of Coffee is a rich, medium dark arabica roast with the rare and delicate spores of the organic Ganoderma mushroom. ORGANO blends the tiny powerhouse spores of the Ganoderma mushroom with a bold, flavorful and rich organic arabica coffee from Brazil to help boost and support the immune system.

The Ganoderma mushroom is one of the oldest mushrooms to be used in Chinese herbalism. It is one of the most researched mushrooms because of its triterpenes, which are in many foods and plants, such as honey, apples and cranberries. Fifty types of triterpenes are found exclusively in Ganoderma mushrooms. When the Ganoderma lucidum matures, it releases spores that are used for ORGANO Premium Gourmet Organic King of Coffee. ORGANO uses a patented process to gently crack the shell of the spores, releasing the power within, preserving their precious and microscopic contents.

Every cup is packed with nutrients and antioxidants. This certified organic arabica coffee is vegan, nut free, gluten free and certified Halal and Kosher. ORGANO is proud to give back to the planet and provide resources in support of good lives and good health.

About ORGANO

ORGANO, founded in 2008, is a global brands company operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. ORGANO designs, develops and distributes unique and interesting consumer products and services through a vertical market ecosystem model supporting online and off-line consumer purchasing. Learn more about ORGANO at www.organoglobal.com

