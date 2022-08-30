Creating Generational Wealth Through Real Estate

"Next Level Real Estate Asset Protection" by Clint Coons is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Real Estate Asset Protection: Comprehensive Strategies for Investors by Clint Coons, the founding partner of Anderson Business Advisors, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Clint Coons, Esq. wrote Next Level Real Estate Asset Protection to unravel the discrepancy between a real estate investor's needs and those of a run-of-the-mill real estate buyer. Drawing from his decades of experience building a real estate portfolio, Coons shares what it takes to kickstart a career in real estate investment and start growing generational wealth.

Coons takes readers beyond the mindset of a casual real estate investor to demonstrate that real estate investment is a true business. As both an investor and an attorney himself, he knows too well what can happen to a person entering the real estate business without a solid legal foundation. Next Level Real Estate Protection is designed to give readers a crash course in asset protection, owning via entities, working with lenders, and long-term activities for developing multiple streams of passive income. Above all else, Coons wants to teach readers how to eliminate fear so they can make the right bold moves to supercharge their portfolios.

Coons' advice roots itself in the insights he's uncovered while working with ultra-wealthy real estate investors who treat their portfolios like a business. For Coons, this mindset shift makes all the difference – successful investors invest in themselves and aggressively pursue opportunities that present themselves.

"Most of the people who are paid to give advice to real estate investors are selling products and services. They don't invest in real estate themselves," Coons said. "So, while the advice they give might be 100 percent accurate from a tax perspective or a legal perspective or a banking perspective, it doesn't take into consideration the whole picture of what you, as an individual investor, are trying to accomplish at this stage of your investing career."

About Clint Coons

Clint Coons is a founding partner of Anderson Business Advisors. Since its inception in 1999, Clint has helped grow the business into a nearly 500-person organization spanning four states. A passionate advocate for real estate investment, Clint speaks to audiences across the country about the practices he uses to create sustainable, protected wealth for clients.

Clint earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and his JD from Seattle University School of Law. He lives and works in Tacoma with his wife Tracy and their two children.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

