COSORI, Premier Home Cooking Essentials Brand, Announces Launch of Their First-Ever Premium Pro 10-Tray Food Dehydrator

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSORI, the award-winning smart kitchen appliance company, announced today the release of their newest product, the Premium Pro 10-tray Food Dehydrator. Whether it comes to making healthy snacks, seasonings, or unique crafts, COSORI created this product to simplify lifehacks to help consumers save time and money.

The COSORI Premium Pro 10-Tray Food Dehydrator is made to last with stainless steel construction, and a glass visible front door, it has never been easier to create healthy, long-lasting homemade food with an extended shelf life. This multifunctional dehydrator is perfect for making everything from jerky to potpourri.

Equipped with a rear-mounted fan, this new product dehydrates food more efficiently by evenly distributing heat, eliminating extra work. The digital control panel has four simple touch-control buttons that allow users to fully customize how to dehydrate items. With precise temperature control using one-degree increments, the dehydration process is as accurate as possible.

"We are so thrilled to introduce this amazing product to our customers to help them create healthy, long-lasting homemade food and creative products," said Grace Yang, Founder and CEO of parent company Vesync, Ltd. "It's the perfect appliance to help our customers create economical and efficient lifehacks. Whether it's making snacks, spices, candy, or crafts, the new COSORI Premium Pro 10-Tray Food Dehydrator is the perfect multipurpose tool."

This COSORI Dehydrator implements innovative technology to provide a smooth experience for the user with tastier results. These functions include:

Timer capabilities for 30-minute increments for up to 48 hours

Memory function that remembers previous settings

Overheat protection will activate if the dehydrator gets too hot

Includes a 50-recipe book designed for beginners by COSORI Chefs, including five pet recipes

95℉-165ºF temperature range

The COSORI Premium Pro 10-Tray Food Dehydrator is now available on COSORI.com and Amazon for $299.99. For additional information, visit COSORI.com.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

