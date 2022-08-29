Webinar Highlights L-Prize Opportunities Using D4i and Zhaga Book 20

A webinar hosted by the DALI Alliance, the Zhaga Consortium and PNNL will discuss the technical requirements of the L-Prize Prototype Phase, and explain the value of using D4i and Zhaga Book 20.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Energy (DOE) has opened the Prototype Phase of its L-Prize competition, which seeks to boost innovation in advanced LED lighting fixtures and control systems for use in commercial and institutional buildings.

The DALI Alliance, the Zhaga Consortium and PNNL will present a webinar on September 15, 2022, to discuss the technical requirements of the Prototype Phase and explain the opportunities for entrants when using standards-based connectivity technologies including Zhaga Book 20 and D4i data and control.

As the second stage of the L-Prize, the Prototype Phase has separate tracks for Luminaires and Connected Systems, and up to 6 winners will share a prize pot of $2 million. Entrants must complete an Intent to Submit form by January 2023, and the submission deadline is May 1, 2023. The two tracks both have mandatory connectivity requirements based on standards including D4i and Zhaga Book 20.

The webinar will take place on Thursday 15th September 2022 at 08:30 am Pacific time, 11:30 am Eastern time. The event will last for approximately one hour, including time for attendees to ask questions. The registration form can be accessed here.

The speakers include Gabe Arnold, Senior Engineer with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), who will describe the Prototype Phase and explain the entry requirements.

Scott Wade, Technical & Certification Manager with the DALI Alliance, will explain how the use of D4i drivers, sensors and communication modules will enable competition entrants to meet the requirements for addressability, energy reporting, diagnostics and fault reporting, and many other features.

Adrian Green of Amphenol, representing Zhaga, will describe how Zhaga Book 20 enables modules with occupancy and ambient light sensing capabilities to be directly installed into luminaires via standardized receptacles.

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session. Register now to secure a place on this webinar.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.

About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting-control solutions based on internationally standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2 and D4i certification programs to boost levels of cross-vendor interoperability. As lighting continues to evolve and converge with the IoT, the DALI Alliance is also driving the standardization of wireless and IP-based connectivity solutions. For more information, visit www.dali-alliance.org.

