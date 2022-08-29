Touched by Type 1 Annual Conference - Educate, Encourage, and Empower all lives Touched by Type 1 Diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touched by Type 1 hosted its 5th Annual Conference on Saturday, August 27, 2022 to over 400 individuals Touched by Type 1 Diabetes at the Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal. This milestone is a major move for Touched by Type 1 on its mission to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes.

"To have the ability to host a FREE, high quality day of education to those that need it most in the diabetes community, is simply a dream come true," says Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1. "For the first time ever, we provided an entire track in Spanish - something you will not find elsewhere in the type 1 diabetes world."

The 2022 Conference Featured:

Sponsors: Novo Nordisk, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet, Advent Health

Exhibitors: Dexcom, A Tad Too Sweet, Stay Put Medical, Trial Net, UF Diabetes Institute, Provention Bio

The Touched by Type 1 Annual Conference is a conference for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. The goal is to educate, encourage, and empower all lives touched by Type 1 diabetes—whether they have Type 1 or a connection to someone who does. The annual conference provides the unique opportunity to be surrounded by the nation's top experts related to thriving despite diabetes.

Touched by Type 1: Elevates awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raises funds to find a cure and inspires those with diabetes to thrive. For more information: www.TouchedbyType1.org .

