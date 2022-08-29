Celebrity Chefs Develop Beef Recipes to Help you Make the Most of Your Meals

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand partners with celebrity chefs highlighting beef's versatility and culinary possibilities

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that everybody is looking for ways to save these days, and with that means getting creative in the kitchen. Luckily, beef's great versatility makes it easy with endless meal options from night one to leftovers. Making it even easier, six celebrity chefs have partnered with the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, for a new video series - "Making the Most of Your Meals" The series features the chefs as they create multiple meals from one delicious cut of beef.

Chef Jordan Andino, Chef/Co-Owner of Flip Sigi and TV personality across shows on Food Network, Cooking Channel, and HBO Max, such as Selena + Chef, Late Night Eats and Jr. Chef Showdown, shares his Filipino Jamaican Oxtail recipe. Prized by many chefs in the U.S. and around the world, Oxtail is known for its richness and unrivaled taste and is sure to give the impression that your home cooked meal came from a high-end restaurant. And when it's time to serve up something new for dinner Andino's Oxtail Pappardelle recipe stuns, even if it's from the night before.

Winner of the James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef and winner of "The Final Table" on Netflix, Timothy Hollingsworth knows a thing or two about Tri-tip and his Santa Maria Tri-tip recipe takes the west coast favorite to the next level. Tri-tip roast's flavor and tenderness make it perfect for providing additional and tasty meals throughout the week. An easy go-to weeknight meal for Chef Hollingsworth is this Leftover Tri-tip Open-Faced Sandwich.

Known as the first female to win "Top Chef", Stephanie Izard knows it's important to start off the week with a filling and well-balanced meal. Chef Izard starts with a classic Beef and Broccoli dish, then takes leftovers to the next level with her Beef and Broccoli Steamed Buns. Broccoli and beef are always a perfect pair, but these steamed buns are the perfect example of taking one meal and turning it into something new and fun to stretch your leftovers.

From representing the U.S. on the world stage in 2000, to being a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation Award, Chef Dawn Burrell is as talented in the kitchen as she is at the long jump. Burrell's Coconut Braised Short Ribs will leave you with fall off the bone beef for the next night. This tender cut of beef is ideal in Burrell's Short Rib Shito Fried Rice.

The Making the Most of Your Meals video series features all of these recipes and shows how easy it is to get creative with beef and make two dishes for the price of one. With so many versatile cuts of beef, it's easy to pick your favorite and get creative with basic pantry staples to make your own two act dish. To view these videos and recipes, as well as other leftover recipes, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

