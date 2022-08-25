Part-Time and Flexible Job Options as Parents Return to Work: Half a Million Jobs Posted in Last 30 Days

Part-Time and Flexible Job Options as Parents Return to Work: Half a Million Jobs Posted in Last 30 Days

New PeopleReady analysis shows increased demand for roles outside traditional full-time employment

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising inflation continues to affect the country, parents looking to work while their children attend school have plenty of opportunities to make extra money on their own schedule. U.S. employers posted a record number of job openings for part-time and flexible hours, according to a new analysis by staffing giant PeopleReady.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) (PRNewswire)

New PeopleReady analysis shows increased demand for roles outside traditional full-time employment

The number of job postings that reference part-time and flexible hours has jumped 26% year over year, with some roles seeing a triple-digit percentage increase. In the last 30 days alone, there have been over half a million new unique postings for these roles.

There are nearly four million fewer workers in the labor force than before the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, women are participating in the labor force at the lowest rates since the 1970s, largely due to childcare responsibilities, health and safety concerns, and lack of scheduling flexibility.

"As summer winds down and a new school year is on the horizon, parents who are looking for jobs to support their families will find a variety of options available," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Jobs with part-time and flexible hours offer opportunity to those who may not otherwise be able to enter the workforce due to school schedules, caretaking responsibilities and other factors that may prevent full-time employment."

The top jobs offering part-time and flexible hours over the last 30 days include:

Retail salespersons: 32,758

Fast food and counter workers: 22,668

Waiters and waitresses: 13,421

Customer service representatives: 12,992

Janitors and cleaners: 11,143

Cashiers: 9,819

Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers: 7,180

Stockers and order fillers: 6,462

Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks: 5,968

PeopleReady has seen a growing usage of its mobile app, JobStack, by both businesses and job seekers—with nearly 30,000 customers active on the app and over 1 million downloads by job seekers. Of the total jobs posted on the app, a large majority are seeking part-time and flexible hourly workers.

The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeopleReady