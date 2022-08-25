NftyDreams DAO Launches, Connecting the Artist to the NFT and a Global Audience

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NftyDreams DAO is a Web 3 collective on a mission to empower artists and provide them with the resources to make a living through their art. Today, global artists can join the movement by purchasing a Dreamer NFT Mint Pass for 0.015 Ethereum (approx. USD 25.)

Traditionally the church, the Medicis, the influential gallerists, or the number of Instagram followers have determined who will succeed in the art world. NftyDreams DAO founder Nik Kalyani wants to open the floodgates.

He comments, "The NFT (Non-Fungible Token) movement has opened up a marketplace connecting people interested in art directly from artists. Fine art has been the purview mostly of wealthy people, and we are democratizing that."

The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) will use a member-owned community to help artists thrive in their everyday lives. While Nik has seen his own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT go from $1,500 to $450,000, he has also seen an artist in Nigeria earn enough through her NFT to purchase an iPad, a life-changing amount of money.

"Our mission with NftyDreams is to increase the worldwide market for NFT art."

Kalyani started NftyDreams by reaching out to artists with challenges to create variants for his Bored Ape and awarded $25,000 to 100 artists.

"I was engaging these artists and realized how they were struggling. Their priority is to create art, yet they are forced to learn sales and marketing. I felt like I could do something to help artists, so I started interviewing them about their art and lives and putting it on YouTube."

As a serial entrepreneur, Nik Kalyani has led several successful start-ups, including the Web 3 software company Decentology

With one foot in the art domain and the other in Web 3 software, Kalyani is uniquely positioned to impact artists' lives using technology.

With NftyDreams, he sees the opportunity to leverage a platform that requires collaboration between the artist and developers with capital resources.

ABOUT NFTYDREAMS:

NftyDreams DAO is on a mission to enable artists everywhere to earn a living through their art through access to education, grants, exhibits, technology and more.

ABOUT THE DREAMER DROP:

Artists can participate in the DAO for free or have access to voting and utilities by purchasing a 'Dreamer' mint pass for 0.015 Ethereum.

Public minting will be available starting while supply lasts starting Thursday Aug 24 at 5 pm EST/2 pm PST at nftydreams.com

