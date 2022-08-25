HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF WINTER HARBOR INSURANCE GROUP, LLC IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Winter Harbor Insurance Group, LLC (Winter Harbor Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Woburn, Massachusetts, Winter Harbor Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance solutions to businesses and individuals. Jimmy Aiken, President of Winter Harbor Insurance Group will join Hub New England.

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy join Hub," said Shawn McLaughlin, President & CEO of Hub New England. "He brings a sophisticated and tailored approach and will now have access to deep resources and tools, providing the best solutions for his clients' needs."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

