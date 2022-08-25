DISCOVER PUERTO RICO GOLF FOR LATE SUMMER, FALL TROPICAL ISLAND GETAWAYS

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers covet destinations where wonderful weather, an array of lodging, restaurants, and other activities beckon. Puerto Rico checks those boxes and provides traveling golfers with the things they prefer.

The East Course at TPC Dorado Beach astounds with its beauty, location, and exceptional design by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and his son, Robert Trent Jones II. (PRNewswire)

The tropical climate, beaches, island vibe, and ocean and mountain views from golf courses await. Restaurants, casinos, culture, history, welcoming people, and natural wonders complement the award-winning playing options.

The golf destination is rising as one of the world's best, via 18 courses and numerous resorts on the Island, and through the game's top organizations choosing Puerto Rico to stage high-profile championships.

The PGA TOUR, United States Golf Association, R&A, and Augusta National all hold an event in Puerto Rico, have recently hosted one, or have one upcoming. The Latin America Amateur Championship will be held in the island for the first time in January 2023 – a joint effort by the USGA, R&A and Augusta National, with the winner earning a berth into the 2023 Masters and 2023 Open Championship.

Requiring no passport from American citizens, offering dozens of direct flights daily into San Juan's airport (SJU), and a bilingual culture that uses U.S. currency are some reasons why the island is recognized among travelers as a preferred destination.

Several of the island's courses are top rated. They offer an array of different price points, terrain features, and designs from some of the game's greats. These include Greg Norman, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Chi Chi Rodriguez, Tom Fazio, Tom Kite, Rees Jones, and Gary Player.

El Yunque is a spectacular rain forest that can be seen from several Puerto Rico golf courses, including at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve's Championship Course (where the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open is played annually, likewise from the Ocean and River courses at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort. Remarkable ocean views await at Royal Isabela and Punta Borinquen, both perched atop seaside cliffs on the Island's Northwest Coast. Near San Juan, Ponce, and Humacao, the courses in Dorado Beach, Bahia Beach, Costa Caribe, and Palmas Athletic Club are adjacent to the ocean, with holes parallel to the sandy beaches and turquoise surf.

Puerto Rico golf venues:

TPC Dorado Beach

Costa Caribe

Fort Buchanan

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar

Rio Bayamon

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve

The St. Regis Bahia Beach

Caguas Real

Royal Isabela

Deportivo del Oeste

Palmas Athletic Club

Punta Borinquen

El Legado

El Conquistador

For more information: DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

