Century Communities Announces 121 Homesites in Johnstown, CO

The Overlook at Johnstown Farms: Now selling from the low $500s

JOHNSTOWN, Colo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of The Overlook at Johnstown Farms, the company's new offering in Johnstown, CO. Now selling from the low $500s, the community boasts a versatile lineup of single- and two-story floor plans with striking architecture, designer finishes, included smart home technology and more.

Fraser floor plan by Century Communities | The Overlook at Johnstown Farms in Johnstown, CO (PRNewswire)

Residents will also love an idyllic location, offering a small-town feel with quick access to I-25 and surrounding Northern Colorado hubs like Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, and Loveland. In addition, the area features close proximity to educational institutions—like Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and Front Range Community College—along with outdoor recreation at popular destinations like Carter Lake, Boyd Lake State Park, and Horsetooth Reservoir.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/JohnstownFarms.

More About The Overlook at Johnstown Farms:

121 homesites

6 ranch and two-story floor plans with brand-new, exclusive exterior designs

2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garage

1,661 to 2,410 square feet

Front yard landscaping, Whirlpool® appliances, Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

Optional basement on select floor plans

Sales Center:

528 Crestone Street

Johnstown, CO 80524

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 303.268.8364.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Colorado market.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.