RECRUITING TECHNOLOGY, HOURLY BY AMS HONORED AS GOLD & BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourly by AMS, the next generation technology that optimizes the engagement and hiring of hourly workers, has been named the winner of both a Gold and Bronze 2022 Stevie® Award in two categories. Hourly by AMS won the Gold Talent Management Solution award and was also honored with the Bronze HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year award in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

AMS logo (PRNewswire)

Hourly by AMS harnesses the power of conversational AI, automation and live data to enable organizations to meet their high-volume hiring needs simply, quickly and intelligently. The mobile first technology is specifically designed to ease the frustration felt by both the employer and job seeker when it comes to hiring high volumes of hourly workers efficiently. Hourly by AMS reduces the administrative burden on recruiters while at the same time dramatically accelerating the hiring process – candidates go from apply to scheduled interview in under 3 minutes. The Stevie Awards judges acknowledged Hourly by AMS as an invaluable talent acquisition technology for organizations with an hourly recruiting requirement in a candidate short environment.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year, Talent Management Solution, among others. Hourly by AMS's two nominations "Conversational hiring experience to drastically simplify recruiting hourly workers" won in two categories.

Jeanette Leeds, Managing Director, Hourly by AMS commented on the news: "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized for our achievements in technology innovation and we have our fantastic customers and passionate Hourly team to thank. This award reinforces the value of Hourly by AMS's efforts which have focused on designing technology specifically for both the hourly candidate and hourly hiring managers unique recruiting persona and process. It's inspiring seeing the combination of automation, conversational AI and real-time analytics enable our customers to hire hourly talent in 1.8 days, convert, 200% more candidates while saving 80% recruiting marketing spend – all during a time of unprecedented upheaval."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. The judging panels in Hourly by AMS's two categories included professionals from KPMG, Google, IBM, Unilever, AWS, Morgan Stanley, and more.

One of the judges commented: "Hourly by AMS is a great example of a solution businesses need right now!" Another judge noted "Very impressed with the impact and efficiency Hourly has brought to the recruiting process. Processing of 40% more candidates with 50% fewer recruiting resources; Candidates going from beginning their application to a scheduled interview in less than 3 minutes; Hires in 1.8 days vs weeks - this is very impressive." Hourly by AMS's focus on the candidate experience was also called out by a judge: "In this age of flexibility, lack of workforce, and employment choices...the Hourly by AMS solution targets the present and the always connected generation with their phones."

"We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About AMS:

AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services and products. Our solutions are delivered by our c.10,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity – and we're here to help you achieve it. http://www.weareams.com and http://www.hourlybyams.com

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media contact: Karen Pressman, ClearEdge Marketing, kpressman@clearedgemarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMS