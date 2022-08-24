Re-Bath Inks Signed Agreement with Former Pro Golfer to Increase Presence in the Carolinas

Leading Bathroom Remodeling Franchise Finds Development Success through Existing Franchisees

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a signed agreement for a new territory that will service the Ashville/Greenville market, spanning North Carolina and South Carolina. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's growth and market share gains driving nearly an 80% YOY increase in systemwide sales, existing and new franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity.

Behind this deal is current franchisee Drew Kittleson, a former professional golfer whose family has been Re-Bath franchisees for more than a decade. His family purchased the Phoenix metro market in 2010, where his dad is still the majority owner, and he started working as a sales manager before taking on more responsibility. In August 2021, Kittleson decided to purchase his own territory at 32-years-old which brought Re-Bath to the Charlotte market. Now, he looks to continue the family business and expand his portfolio with a signed agreement for Asheville/Greenville. The territory is currently open for business and the community can visit the Re-Bath showroom at 20 Freedom Pond Road Greer, SC 29650.

"My dad has always been my role model in life and in business, so being a franchisee alongside him is truly rewarding," said Kittleson. "The support network provided by the Re-Bath team has helped our franchises grow in their respective territories and influenced my decision to purchase my first solo market, and now Asheville/Greenville. I look forward to keeping our family business going, and growing with the Re-Bath brand for many years to come."

Re-Bath has seen proven success across the East Coast with nearly 40 territories, seven of which are in North Carolina and South Carolina. The brand has grown into a trusted and respected service provider known for expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

"The Kittleson's have been ideal partners for our brand with territories across the country," said Sharon Villegas, Chief Revenue Officer of Re-Bath. "When existing franchisees decide to further invest in our system, it speaks volumes to our team and franchise opportunity. We are excited a young entrepreneur such as Drew wants to continue his entrepreneurial journey with us, and are confident he'll help expand our footprint across the nation."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. The executive leadership team has seen immense development success across the East Coast with up to 12 territories available for growth.

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 500,000 and 1.25 million had average revenues of over $2.35 million in 2021, up 9.5% from 2020*.

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Most recently, Re-Bath earned the No. 1 spot on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking for "Best Bathroom Renovations." The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2022, with a goal of awarding 18 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store-sales.

*The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 30 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 500,000 and 1.25 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Of these 30 franchised businesses, 14 (or 47%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 15 (or 50%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

