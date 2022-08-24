Ketel One Family Made Vodka and Colman Domingo Delight TV Fans Across the U.S. with the Ultimate At-Home Emmys® Experience

The Emmy-Nominated actor brings new meaning to his role as Entertainer in an exclusive collaboration with the iconic vodka brand

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for toasting moments of celebration and making occasions remarkable, Ketel One Family Made Vodka is thrilled to return as the Official Spirits Partner of the 74th Emmy® Awards Season. Inspired by those who continue to elevate their craft, Ketel One Vodka once again raises a glass, with cocktails as captivating as the iconic performances that brought television fans together over the past year. To commemorate the occasion, Ketel One Vodka is teaming up with Emmy-nominated actor, Colman Domingo, for an exclusive partnership with Social Studies that brings the worlds of entertainment and elevated cocktails together, with the curation of an ultimate at-home Emmys hosting collection, available to television fans 21+ across the country.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9079051-ketel-one-colman-domingo-emmys-experience/

Domingo and Ketel One Vodka invite consumers into the Emmy-nominated actor's world as he plays the role of the gracious host, sharing everything from tips and tricks to decor and his love for creating epic cocktails. As viewers prepare to celebrate the best moments in television, Ketel One is making Domingo's entertaining favorites available for purchase in an exclusive collection with Social Studies. A brand known for being a one stop shop for all things entertaining, Social Studies has innovated the art of hosting, offering their creative, cohesive collections of items for either purchase or rent. For the Ketel One x Emmys Hosting Edit, Domingo has curated a collection of items specially designed to elevate anyone's award night experience, including a bartending kit, glassware, snacking board, and an acrylic neon lightbox that reads 'Cocktails' to set a spirituous mood.

"I've been in love with entertaining for as far back as I can remember, during my 15 years as a bartender and throughout my journey as an actor," says Colman Domingo. "I'm excited to be working with Ketel One and share a bit of what I've learned from my time behind the bar and in front of the camera, with the hope that I can bring more confidence, skill, and flair to anyone's next gathering."

Because Ketel One was Born to Cocktail, the iconic vodka brand honors the art of the drink by spotlighting bartenders who move the hospitality industry forward, and who consistently elevate their craft. As the Emmys marks a moment to celebrate peers and their creativity, this year Ketel One and Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist, Charles Joly, welcome bar visionary Lauren Paylor O'Brien into the fold. Imparting her own expertise and flair to a new slate of sophisticated serves, Paylor O'Brien and Joly together have developed an impressive cocktail lineup of unexpected twists on classics, comprised of four new original serves (inclusive of one non-alcoholic option).

"The Emmys are a moment we look forward to year after year, where we can truly celebrate in the best way we know how – with exceptional serves that are worthy of toasting these incredible talents," explains Ketel One Director, Olivia Kupfer. "The people who are nominated this year, like Colman Domingo, and our mixologist partners, were born to share their craft with the world. It is our hope this year that we can bottle this magic and bring it to consumers' homes everywhere."

Each year, Ketel One Vodka strives to create better offerings for the next generation of nominees who are as unique as the cocktails they drink and as discerning as the vodka they choose. Just as important, are the viewers at home. Recipes for this year's signature sips will be available on Social Studies, Ketel One and Emmys social media channels, offering batched versions to put the perfect flourish on an Emmys party. Step-by-step instructions and easily accessible ingredients make it simple for any host 21+ to create these twists on classic cocktails.

The Ketel One Vodka Official Emmys Cocktail Collection includes:

Waking Dream - Bracing cold brew, velvety caramel and vanilla teas, and orange peel chocolate come together in a decadent twist on an Espresso Martini

Starlight - A bright, effervescent combination of Ketel One Vodka, fresh watermelon and a whisper of salt, finished with an aromatic mint bouquet

Breakfast For Dinner - A tasty and tropical take on a Breakfast Martini, featuring a hint of banana amongst the modern classic cocktail's citrus notes

The Butterfly - Violet-hued and full of flavor, this non-alcoholic milk punch is a delight for the eyes and palate, with Seedlip Spice, strawberry, pineapple, coconut, and clarified soy milk

The Ketel One Vodka x 74th Emmy Awards Hosting Edit is available nationwide for purchase or rent on Social-Studies.com starting today. For more information, please visit KetelOne.com or follow along on Instagram @KetelOne_US .

Whether viewing from home or at the awards ceremony, Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone to sip responsibly. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, September 12 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT).

