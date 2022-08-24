GRAVES HOSPITALITY GARNERS TOP ACCOLADES FROM MARRIOTT®

Awarded OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION and GLOBAL DESIGN BEST INNOVATOR DISTINCTION at CONNECT 2022 Marriott Select Brands Owner and Franchise Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graves Hospitality is pleased to announce its recognition as the winner of two awards from Marriott International at the recent CONNECT 2022 Marriott Select Brands Owner and Franchise Awards ceremony.

Over the past 47 years, Graves Hospitality has developed and managed a portfolio of more than 100 hotels, restaurants, residential and commercial properties. The distinctive Marriott awards honor two Moxy brand properties brought to market in 2021 by the Minneapolis-based company.

Moxy Oakland (PRNewswire)

The Arne Sorenson Outstanding Contribution award for significant and outstanding contributions to Marriott brands was given to Graves Hospitality for the Moxy Portland Downtown . Located at the intersection of the lavish Pearl and Culture Districts, the 197-room Moxy embraces local maker-culture with a dose of signature style and splash of outdoor adventure, making it the perfect destination for guests visiting the Rose City. Graves Hospitality recently opened Food Cart Alley - a food hall incorporating distinct culinary purveyors into the heart of the hotel - which allows guests convenient access to a variety of outstanding dining options while simultaneously opening for a seamless street connection to the public. Big E by Chef Justin Sutherland and Fast Feathers by Chef Anthony Brown are now open.

Graves Hospitality was the sole recipient of the Global Design Best Innovator award in recognition for the Moxy Oakland Downtown project. The Global Design Best Innovator award recognizes a superior commitment to creative ideas, resources and construction methods while maintaining strong collaboration, and communication with Marriott's project team. Located at the gateway to the Oakland Arts and Entertainment District, all interior and exterior spaces of the 172-room hotel were expertly designed to reflect the creative urban vitality of the dynamic neighborhood, including a six-story art installation titled, Shapeshift Oakland, created by world-renowned artist Thom Faulders . Innovative in every aspect down to its construction, the hotel's completion marked the first-ever, fully modular Moxy Hotel, capitalizing on the cost-saving advantages as compared to a site-built building in the Bay Area.

The Moxy brand combines dynamic design, spirited service, and approachable pricing for the adventure-seeking, modern-day traveler. Since 2018, Graves Hospitality has developed and managed four of the more than 80 lifestyle centric Moxy hotels open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Benjamin Graves sits on the Moxy Franchise Advisory Committee and has been actively involved in the brand's development and execution.

Consistently recognized as a results-driven industry leader, Marriott's awards for Innovation and contribution are just two of the more recent accolades received by family-owned Graves Hospitality. With a strong corporate team, focused on the pulse of demographic market drivers, financing strategies and lifestyle trends, Graves Hospitality tenaciously looks for new management partnerships and joint venture development opportunities.

"We're committed to projects that fuel our creative passions, in vibrant markets that excite and inspire, with people we sincerely enjoy. When those elements are rooted at the core of our management and development strategies, outstanding contributions and design innovations just come naturally," said Benjamin Graves, president, and CEO of Graves Hospitality. "We're both humbled and invigorated to have earned these stamps of distinction from Marriott."

The CONNECT 2022 Marriott Select Brands Owner and Franchise Awards honoring Graves Hospitality and other winners was held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO.

About Graves Hospitality: Graves Hospitality turns ideas into action and Real Estate into enterprise. Graves Hospitality offers a comprehensive range of development and management services adeptly tailored to answer the unique needs of independent and branded hotels, resorts, and restaurants as well as residential and commercial projects. The company's development skills and management services, including sales, marketing, distribution, human resources and accounting, are honed by over 40 years of continued success. Consistently recognized as an industry leader, Graves Hospitality has developed and managed more than 100 hotels and restaurants, as well as residential and commercial developments. Graves Hospitality is passionate about providing owners, guests, and associates with an unparalleled level of service and expertise. Partnering with smart, creative and sincerely enjoyable people and then fiercely maintaining those relationships, results in a positive synergy that naturally fosters success. Graves Hospitality takes great pride in being able to identify, develop, build, and manage projects that create great profits for our investors. To learn more information about Graves Hospitality, visit www.graveshospitality.com .

About Moxy Hotels®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 80 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram . Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com .

Moxy Portland (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graves Hospitality