quip Debuts New Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser For Feel-Good Flossing

Sleek design, accessible price and innovative features designed to make daily flossing a more simple, enjoyable experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, quip , the modern oral health company, launched its latest innovation to expand its comprehensive product portfolio – the quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser . Designed with the user in mind, the sleek water flosser helps consumers maintain a healthy mouth by building better daily flossing habits.

Despite the American Dental Association (ADA) recommending flossing once per day as an imperative part of oral care, only about 30 percent of consumers do.1

"Our goal at quip is to create a comprehensive suite of products and services that guide and reward users for following good oral care habits recommended by dental professionals for optimal oral health," said Simon Enever, Co-Founder and CEO, quip. "Flossing is a foundational, but often ignored, part of a healthy oral care routine. Following our earlier expansion into this category through our Refillable Floss String and Reusable Floss Pick products, our water flosser offers a high-performance option to those consumers who have trouble with traditional dental floss."

The quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser is designed to transform what is often an avoided daily routine into an easy, refreshing, and enjoyable experience through premium product features including:

Two pressure modes: gentle and deep clean for feel-good flossing no matter user sensitivity levels.

Touch-to-control water flow through innovative two stage power button.

A magnetic, 360-degree tip for hard-to-reach surfaces and spots.

Easy-to-fill water reservoir with up to 60 seconds of water capacity.

A lightweight, cordless and clutter-free design including a magnetic, USB charging cable ideal for travel and countertop display.

A long-lasting charge up to 60 cycles per charge.*

An optional subscription plan for tip refills to make hygienic replacement of the floss tip easy and stress free ( $5 per quarter).

"Flossing is an extremely important oral hygiene habit and quip's new Water Flosser is a game changer for people who have trouble with traditional floss," said Dr. Jeffrey Rappaport, Chief Dental Advisor, quip. "Water flossers are typically more enjoyable for the user as it's more gentle, easier to use and helps get to hard-to-reach tooth surfaces at the back and sides of your mouth. When the user has a better experience flossing, they're more likely to stick with it, resulting in long-lasting healthy habits."

The quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser is available in white or sky blue plastic designs starting at $49.99 and is also available in copper, slate and all-black metal versions. quip's water flosser is available at getquip.com , Target and later this fall, Walmart.

About quip

quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services through a digital platform that makes oral care more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. The current personal care offerings include a wide selection of American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, refillable floss pick and string, refillable mouthwash and gum, all kept fresh with a refill delivery service. quip's professional platform, which is behind quip Aligners and quipcare, is part of the company's future vision to connect personal care, oral health monitoring and professional care in one digital oral care companion app that helps access and manage all your oral care needs and guide and incentivize good oral health habits. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May. Learn more at getquip.com .

*Subject to change based on pressure mode

