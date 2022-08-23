New Syncron Dealer to Dealer (D2D) Software Extends a Dealer's Supply Chain to Speed Repair Times and Maximize Customer Loyalty

By giving dealers visibility into parts inventories outside their distribution networks, Syncron D2D accelerates repair times while reducing shipping costs, excess stock, and parts returns

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced the launch of Syncron D2D, a powerful solution enhancement to Retail Inventory that reduces service repair times and increases revenue by extending parts inventory beyond dealer distribution networks to alternate dealers. Syncron D2D goes further than existing solutions with capabilities like parts distribution center (PDC) backorder recovery, a feature that automatically triggers a parts search and eliminates manual processing. By seamlessly integrating with existing retail inventory systems and includes a powerful mobile app, Syncron D2D maximizes parts availability and customer satisfaction while reducing excess stock and costs.

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. (PRNewswire)

"With Syncron D2D, OEMs use the entire dealer network inventory to cut backorder times and increase same-day repair."

"With the pressure to get customers up and running again faster than ever, OEMs can no longer afford to rely on local dealer inventory only. The inventory breadth and depth required to serve the aftermarket is simply too big and lead times from OEM distribution centers, especially for parts out of stock, are too long," says Staffan Theander, director of Service Supply Chain Solutions, Syncron. "With Syncron D2D, OEMs can use the entire dealer network inventory to cut backorder times and increase same-day repair rates while reducing network excess inventory and parts returns. This next-level inventory optimization and parts distribution, paired with the cost and time-saving automation of previously manual processes, makes Syncron D2D a game-changer for OEMs, dealers, and the customers who depend on them."

Historically, when a Dealer needed a part that was out of stock at the OEM or Parts Distribution Center, the customer had to wait. While most OEMs can give dealers some visibility into other inventories, these systems are limited, requiring tedious manual processes and involves expediting shipments, thereby eroding profit margin and carry a substantial environmental burden. Instead, Syncron D2D automatically triggers a comprehensive search of potential sellers. When it finds the part needed, Syncron D2D facilitates the transaction. With an intuitive mobile app, dealers can automatically locate parts, optimize stock levels, respond to requests, offer dealer incentives, track shipments, and more. According to Gene Metheny from Carlisle and Company, the companies that have established the types of processes that Syncron is enabling have achieved significant improvements in backorder fulfillment rates, future parts returns, and dealer network stock obsolescence, as referenced in the Carlisle Group's North American Parts Benchmarking study.

Syncron D2D Benefits

Reduce customer wait times and equipment downtime

Improve customer and dealer satisfaction

Fewer returned and obsolete parts

Decrease overall inventory and excess stock

Lower expedited shipping costs

Fewer sales lost due to backorder delays

To learn more about Syncron D2D, visit: syncron.com/dealer-to-dealer

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable customers to successfully transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions portfolio. Delivered on our Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions encompass service parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It's no secret that the world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syncron