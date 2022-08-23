New investment banking boutique launches to focus exclusively on the property technology industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of becoming the premier adviser to property technology ("proptech") companies across office, multi-family, single-family, industrial, storage, retail and hospitality verticals, investment banker / private equity real estate fund manager Sandor Valner, alongside proptech expert Paul Stanton, have launched their own firm.

"We want to be exclusively focused on proptech with the goal of being the leading investment banking boutique in the sector," Valner said. "Paul and I are both passionate about this space and believe we can bring a lot of value to companies navigating this period of intense innovation, growth and consolidation in the market. We really feel that larger firms are not equipped to effectively service the entrepreneurs and the growing companies within the industry and smaller firms lack the combination of sector knowledge and investment banking and real estate expertise."

"We're looking to build relationships with entrepreneurs and their team to be their partners – helping them plan for growth and shape their business so they maximize shareholder value and are in the best position for an exit," Stanton added.

The firm will provide M&A and capital raising services to companies of all sizes in the proptech world.

"Real Estate owners are starting to recognize the roles technology can play in increasing operational efficiencies and in creating a competitive advantage. Investors are leveraging the benefits of more data, increased transparency, and reduced transaction costs. Technology also allows more flexibility to real estate users. All of this promises to continue fueling growth of the proptech sector in years to come" Valner said.

"It's a very robust market for strategic assets," Stanton added. "Any well-established growing technology on trend now – ESG management, flexible office, vacation rental platforms — will get significant interest from the large growing strategic players and financial players."

"The larger real estate companies are looking to reinvent how they service their respective markets in light of changing work-life-travel trends and a lot of the smaller companies are doing a good job at innovating to meet new demands," Stanton added.

Valner and Stanton plan to partner with leading consultancies and market influencers from the proptech industry who have experience with the inner workings of how various point solutions are being integrated to deliver holistic technology and data solutions for a range of asset types.

"We believe we can bring a unique combination of technical understanding, in depth real estate expertise, proptech space knowledge and years of experience in raising capital, helping companies grow and creating an exit," Valner said.

Valner and Stanton have led M&A, capital raising and real estate investment transactions in excess of $20bn. Valner, who has a background in investment banking and private equity real estate, has built three successful investment banking and asset management platforms previously. Stanton has successfully been advising proptech companies and landlords for the last 7 years.

Proptech Bankers will function under March Capital, a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA

