Eyebuydirect Adds ARNETTE Eyewear to Designer Brands Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is welcoming ARNETTE Eyewear to its existing family of designer brand offerings. ARNETTE will join Ray-Ban, Oakley and RFLKT within the retailer's lineup of premium frame offerings available online at Eyebuydirect.com.

ARNETTE Eyewear is known for its head-turning, on-trend frames, which will offer Eyebuydirect's shoppers even more ways to express their individuality through fashion and eyewear. The brand offers a wide selection of eyeglasses and sunglasses, with styles to suit everyone and every preference.

Eyebuydirect will carry over 60 frames from the brand, with plans to expand the offering over the next months. Top picks from the designer collection include the Kokoro, Cortex and Bushwick, and will range from $70 – $135 USD / $90 – $175 CAD.

ARNETTE's frames are bold and stylish, and the brand is committed to a worthy sustainability mission to make the world a better place. All of ARNETTE's frames are made using bio-based materials coming from renewable sources.

ARNETTE Eyewear will be available to purchase on Eyebuydirect today. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

