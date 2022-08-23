CoAdvantage Completes Transition of All 100,000 Worksite Employees to CoAdQuantum

Continued Focus on Technology and Delivering Value for Clients

CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held professional employer organizations (PEO), today announced it has completed a full migration of its 100,000 worksite employees onto CoAdQuantum, the company's proprietary and internally developed HR platform with a built-in benefit administration, benefits enrollment, and payroll processing engine,

"This represents a milestone six years in the making. Internally developing a platform that delivers a great client experience and has scaled to incorporate all of our clients across the country puts CoAdvantage in a totally unique position" says Clinton Burgess, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoAdvantage. "In 2016, when we were building our strategic plan, we were in a position that commercially available solutions wouldn't support our vision and growth expectations. It is a major accomplishment that the team was able to design a scalable solution to meet the needs of our most complex clients and at the same time provide us with efficiencies to continue to offer industry-leading value to our clients. We have taken the approach of excelling at the key items that clients value the most and have even more enhancements to the platform coming out over the next ninety days."

Burgess further credits the hard work of the team and leaders. "We are all very thankful for Mark Zimmerman's leadership and the entire CoAd team for their diligent efforts. Everyone pushed forward to get us to this point. Every person involved has worked tirelessly and their efforts are well appreciated."

"While this is a major milestone to celebrate, I am also excited to continue to develop the platform with enhancements and upgrades to exceed the future needs of our clients," says Mark Zimmerman, CoAdvantage's Chief Information Officer. "We are very eager to continue to work with our clients and incorporate their feedback into our development roadmap. We believe our clients will be very pleased with the updated design, additional reporting capabilities and further integrations to be released in the 2nd half of the year."

Burgess concludes, "Having our own high-performing human capital management system allows us to own our destiny and empowers CoAdvantage's focus on meeting the payroll, insurance, employee benefits, and HR needs of small and mid-sized businesses now and in the future. We are fully committed to executing on our vision to be the leading tech-enabled HR service provider."

About CoAdQuantum®

The CoAdQuantum® platform provides valuable human resource solutions and improved payroll processing to small and mid-sized businesses. CoAdQuantum® seamlessly manages and is inclusive of the ability to process end-to-end payroll (both input and calculations), flexible client invoicing, onboarding, customized reporting, BI analytics, check printing, garnishments, PTO, ACH, tax management, general ledger integration, employee and manager self-service, and full-service benefits and ACA administration, all in a completely automated fashion.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, compliance, and other human resources services into a single vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

