MINUTE MEDIA AND SPECIAL OLYMPICS ANNOUNCE FORMAL PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on their prioritization of diversity and inclusion, leading global technology company Minute Media and its sports entertainment network, FanSided are proud to partner with Special Olympics International to help end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities and further inclusivity in sports. This global partnership exemplifies the power of authentic storytelling and will leverage Minute Media's editorial platforms to raise awareness and share the inspiring stories of people with intellectual disabilities.

The FanSided Team volunteered at Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL in June 2022. (PRNewswire)

"For the last two years, FanSided has been intimately involved in helping Special Olympics bring awareness to the incredible sports programming they offer globally through dedicated editorial coverage," said Zach Best, Co-Founder & General Manager of FanSided. "As we look to the future, we know there are so many more meaningful stories we can tell our readers and are thrilled that this partnership will give us the opportunity to be a champion for inclusion across our passionate fan communities."

As one of the fastest growing platforms of sports and lifestyle digital properties, with more than 300 destinations focused on specific fandoms, including professional sports, college sports, lifestyle, entertainment and more, FanSided's mission is to tell stories that have a positive impact on communities. This mission is highlighted throughout their "Why We Play" editorial series, which features Special Olympics and demonstrates the powerful impact and awareness of inclusive storytelling.

This multi-year partnership between Minute Media and Special Olympics International kicked off in Orlando, FL last month at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games where, as part of their annual company offsite, nearly 100 Minute Media and FanSided employees from around the world volunteered their time in-person at a variety of different Special Olympics events. With this partnership, FanSided and Minute Media hope to reimagine what the intersection of inclusive content between fans and industries looks like, as they prioritize creating communities that celebrate uniqueness. In its continued effort to amplify this storytelling and employee involvement globally, Minute Media will expand this partnership across their other platforms such as Mental Floss, by spreading awareness about Special Olympics. Additionally, Minute Media plans to continue supporting Special Olympics through digital and social content, media placements and employee participation in other international markets where both organizations have a presence.

"At Minute Media we know it is our responsibility to use our editorial voice and platforms to create the change we'd like to see in the world. Storytelling is our toolbox and it's been an honor to help tell the inspiring stories of Special Olympics athletes. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Special Olympics within new markets and across new platforms," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIwJ4Fd7iLU

"I'm thrilled to welcome Minute Media and FanSided as partners in advocating for inclusion and building positive attitudes about athletes with intellectual disabilities through their dedication to inclusive programming worldwide," said Mary Davis, Special Olympics CEO. "On behalf of the Special Olympics global family I want to thank Asaf Peled and his amazing team for their continued support and dedication to embracing a truly unified approach in storytelling. Their commitment to transforming the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through the stories they have told and will continue to tell is testament to their principles and ethos as an organization."

About Minute Media:

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Our proprietary video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of third party publishers and advertisers as well as our own sports and culture content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. As of September 2021, the company is ranked as a top three property within U.S. sports video unique viewership and U.S. sports reach according to Comscore. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

About FanSided:

FanSided, the ultimate home of fans, is a network of 300+ localized sites custom-tailored to serve countless sports and entertainment fandoms. Our sites and their writers are the most knowledgeable and dedicated voices of the fandoms to which they belong, allowing us to transform their passions into meaningful content. FanSided is owned and operated by Minute Media, whose other destinations include The Players' Tribune, 90min, DBLTAP, The Big Lead, and Mental Floss.

About Special Olympics:

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Special Olympics Unified Sports® partners in over 190 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 Games and competitions every year.

Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium.

Special Olympics athletes compete at Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL in June 2022. (PRNewswire)

