K-12 Instructional Materials Providers Adjust to Lingering Impacts of Covid

Addressing learning loss, emphasis on digital solutions among publishers' focus

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by SIMBA Information, although the intensity and drastic changes in learning from Covid have receded, publishers of K-12 Instructional Materials still are adjusting and making changes in their business, products and marketing from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

Simba Information Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Simba Information) (PRNewswire)

In the just-published report, PreK-12 Instructional Materials Competitive Analysis 2022, SIMBA reports on the range of new focus areas and marketing and product strategies that have largely been brought on, or in some cases accelerated, by the pandemic. Among these outlined and described in the report are:

Examining what role to play in addressing the learning loss experienced by so many students

Recommitting to digital solutions, which not only provide certain inherent advantages over print, but also help with supply chain challenges and reducing higher materials costs

Introducing solutions to strengthen students, teachers, and families' social-emotional health, which also encompasses social-emotional-learning (SEL)

Providing increased attention to the growing and challenging needs of teachers

Focusing on providing flexible learning solutions: developing products, services and tools that will work in-person, hybrid, blended and remotely.

Publishers are also looking to ensure that their materials and tools can adapt to a wide range of learning styles and will work for students with all levels of needs and background.

Another area looked at in the report is the importance of new priorities for K-12 publishers. These include offering professional development, resources for social-emotional learning and even what role to play and what to offer to assist in creating family communication solutions.

As for the products themselves, the report also found that companies are looking to offer tools and platforms that help integrate and improve back-end administrative and educational functions.

Other key issues covered in the report include how leading public companies responded to lockdown trends and challenges; industry performance in 2021 which examines the key drivers of growth; challenges to operating margins; revenue trends and a dramatic increase in the net sales of PreK-12 education net sales. Also covered are M&A activity, stock price trends in 2021 through 2022, a discussion of the move of certain large public education companies going private, the increase of private equity investments, and a roundup of SPACS and IPOs.

Finally, the report profiles several leading public providers of K-12 materials: Cambium Learning; Cengage; Discovery Education; Goodheart-Willcox Company; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; Kahoot!; McGraw-Hill; Pearson; Renaissance Learning; Savvas Learning Company; Scholastic Corporation; and Stride.

