Greenspoon Marder Expands Real Estate Practice with Addition of Partner Will Prince in Miami

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Am Law 200 law firm Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Real Estate practice group with the addition of partner Will Prince in Miami. Mr. Prince brings two decades of experience in all aspects of commercial and residential real estate, and financing including leasing, commercial lending, acquisitions and dispositions, and real estate development.

"With the influx of new jobs in the market, particularly with investors and entrepreneurs, there is a strong demand for real estate guidance and we are fortunate to have Will rejoin our firm. He has experience being at the front lines of commercial and residential real estate negotiations, transactions, agreements, and his quality of work will be vital as we continue to grow," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "Real estate has been a marquee practice area for our firm, and the addition of Will to the team further solidifies our presence in this robust market, and our commitment to bring the best talent to service our clients," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"In the last several years, South Florida has experienced tremendous growth resulting from an injection of capital across multiple industries including the real estate, technology, and financial services industries. To accommodate that growth, law firms have had to evolve in order to keep pace with South Florida's constantly changing economic landscape. What attracted me to Greenspoon Marder is the firm's objective to not only deftly service our clients' immediate needs, but also to provide superior legal counsel as our clients seek to strategically position themselves in this vibrant economic ecosystem. Additionally, the firm's full-service capabilities allow us to seamlessly address a multitude of client needs," says Mr. Prince.

In his real estate practice, Mr. Prince negotiates and drafts leases, lease amendments and terminations on behalf of proprietors and tenants for office, retail, industrial, warehouse, and mixed-use facilities. His expertise has assisted him in presenting lenders and borrowers in all aspects of commercial lending, including conventional, construction and permanent loans, multi-state financing transactions, and loan restructuring.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 200 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has upheld a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder