LG'S SPACE-SAVING WASHTOWER COMPACT SHOWCASES ALL-IN-ONE LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE AT IFA 2022

New Laundry Solution Delivers Exceptional User Experiences with Space-efficient and Practical Design, Built-in Artificial Intelligence and User-centric Features

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has unveiled its new WashTower™ Compact vertical laundry solution at IFA 2022. The new WashTower™ is a fully integrated model that combines a separate washer and dryer, all-in-one control panel and advanced AI in a single, space-efficient unit to deliver greater convenience.

With a sleek design that brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic, LG’s new all-in-one WashTower™ Compact can integrate seamlessly with any type of décor in the home. (PRNewswire)

Providing more flexibility for limited spaces, LG's newest WashTower™ offers a compact design that is ideal for a one or two-member household. Compared to the larger 2020 WashTower™, the width and depth on the new compact model have been reduced. However, the washer and dryer still boast large capacities. The WashTower™ Compact also features a lower height that allows for comfortable and convenient access to the dryer, easier filter management, and the ability to install the unit in rooms with lower ceilings. Requiring less installation space than a stackable or side-by-side washer and dryer pair of the same capacity, the relatively small model frees up space in the kitchen or laundry room to conveniently store detergents, fabric softeners, and linen.

With a sleek design that brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic, LG's new all-in-one WashTower™ Compact can integrate seamlessly with any type of décor in the home. The Center Control™ located on the front of the unit in between the washer and dryer, lets users easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient place, providing an optimal laundry experience.

What's more, the new WashTower™ model takes the user experience – and laundry results – to the next level with LG's advanced laundry technologies. Employing the Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™), the washer is able to identify the most suitable washing pattern (drum motions, water temperature and wash cycle time) for each load, reducing fabric damage to help clothing last longer. Meanwhile, the Smart Pairing™ feature syncs the dryer with the washer and automatically selects the best drying cycle based on the washer load settings, saving users time and offering the ultimate convenience. An excellent performer all-around, the LG WashTower™ Compact helps cut down on washing times with TurboWash™ 360, offering an effortless laundry experience.

"Boasting a more compact, streamlined design that offers more flexibility for small spaces, along with LG's latest AI-based laundry technologies, the WashTower™ Compact delivers an exceptionally convenient user experience," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to listen to consumers and meet their diverse and evolving needs by developing smart tech and design-forward appliances for a better life at home."

LG will be showcasing its latest innovations, including the new WashTower™ Compact at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) during IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Berlin, Germany.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

770 653 7239

LG’s newest WashTower™ offers a compact design that is ideal for a one or two-member household. (PRNewswire)

The new WashTower™ model takes the user experience – and laundry results – to the next level with LG’s advanced laundry technologies (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA