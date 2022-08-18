American Rheumatology Network Announces Sarah McClain as Chief Operating Officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rheumatology Network, LLC ("ARN"), has announced the appointment of Sarah McClain as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

"I look forward to building upon the great foundation and growth established by the talented and dedicated ARN team."

Michael Cooper, chief executive officer, said Sarah's focus and drive to move forward with ARN's industry partnerships is tenacious, and her commitment to be an 'extension of the practice' is the underlying tenant to maximize understanding on how we better serve ARN members.

"Sarah is the triple threat," said Cooper. "She can account for the numbers, amalgamate the key drivers, and tell you the 'why;' she thinks strategically and is typically several steps ahead - compiling disparate independent variables and aligning potential outcomes. Most importantly, Sarah is relentlessly committed to our customers and members."

McClain joined American Rheumatology Network in 2021 and steps into the COO role from her position as Strategic Account Manager for ARN and Director, Strategy and Innovation for Articularis Healthcare Group, Inc. She brings nearly 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining ARN, McClain worked at TSI Healthcare, CoverMyMeds and Cardinal Health with roles in specialty development, solutions engineering, project management, sourcing, and finance. Her functional experience includes account management, business development, technology implementations, and product launches. She holds an MBA in healthcare management from Middle Tennessee State University and a BA in accounting from Otterbein University.

"I am deeply honored to fulfill this role, and I am so excited by the potential ahead," McClain said. "I look forward to building upon the great foundation and growth established by the talented and dedicated ARN team. I am wholly committed to bringing value to our members and industry partners."

American Rheumatology Network (ARN) is a trusted industry partner and a national group purchasing organization dedicated to supporting independent, community-based rheumatology practices. Through its network, members have access to best business practices, innovative practice performance technology, and value-based treatment pathways.

