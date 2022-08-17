SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2022 - (NASDAQ: KRBP)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of KRBP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Kiromic common stock issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 and/or (b) Kiromic common stock between June 25, 2021 and August 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on July 2, 2021 (the "Offering Documents") failed to disclose that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had, prior to the filing of these documents, imposed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications for its two new drug candidates. Given that the offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.

DEADLINE: October 4, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kiromic-biopharma-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=30896&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of KRBP during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 4, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

