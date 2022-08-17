Perception Point Recognized as the Best Email Security Solution by the 2022 Tech Ascension Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced today that its Advanced Email Security has been recognized as the Best Email Security Solution by the 2022 Tech Ascension Awards .

Perception Point's holistic threat prevention solution combines seven layers of proprietary static and dynamic detection engines with a human-driven Incident Response service to isolate, detect and remediate all threats across an organization's main attack vectors including email, web browsers , and cloud collaboration apps.

Natively deployed with the organization's existing infrastructure, including Office 365 and Google Workspace, the cloud-native, easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to detect all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing, ransomware, BEC, Account Takeovers, and spam, in both Windows and Mac.

Customers also receive a fully managed Incident Response service, delivered as an integral part of the solution at no added cost, that manages all incidents, optimizes detection engines and handles end-user requests, drastically reducing the strain on SOC teams, saving up to 75% of their email security efforts.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension awards judged cybersecurity applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"Organizations of all sizes continue to be threatened by the growing number and sophistication of email-based cyberattacks, and they require advanced threat protection solutions that can protect their business without compromising their users' productivity," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. "We are proud to have been named a 2022 Tech Ascension Award winner and to be recognized as the world's leading company in the field of email security. We are committed to delivering unparalleled cybersecurity solutions to isolate, detect and remediate all attacks from one platform, across not only email but also web browsers and cloud collaboration apps, and this latest success demonstrates the growing market awareness of the uniqueness and utility of our solution."

This award follows the release of SE Labs ' most recent third-party testing results, which ranked Perception Point's email security solution as number 1, reporting that the system achieved a 'remarkable' 100% Total Accuracy rating with 0% false positives in their assessment of the leading vendor email security services.

"Organizations are now tasked with navigating the extreme security challenges of new remote and hybrid work environments while combatting a surge in emerging advanced threats," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "These recognized security industry leaders are producing innovative technology and services to drive cyber forward in a truly evolving digital environment."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation isolation, detection, and remediation of all threats across an organization's main attack vectors - email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration apps. The solution's natively integrated and fully managed incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing attacks across their email, web browsers and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

