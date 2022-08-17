FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS REVEALS INNOVATIVE RETAIL EXPERIENCE

Luxury Las Vegas Strip destination plans for immersive shopping

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Development, a designer, builder, owner, and operator of premier hospitality, commercial, retail, and luxury properties, is revealing the first details for the new luxury retail experience to debut within Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the company's highly anticipated luxury resort destination on the Las Vegas Strip. As momentum builds toward a winter of 2023 opening, after almost 70 years since the company's founding, Fontainebleau Development is embracing the property's unique integrated design to create a shopping district that will span 90,000 square feet and feature approximately 35 luxury retail concepts across two levels.

A first look at Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail space designed by David Collins Studio © 2022 Fontainebleau Development (PRNewswire)

"Fontainebleau Las Vegas' unique vertical design gives us great creative flexibility when it comes to our retail space," says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. "We're incorporating other elements of the Fontainebleau brand into our space, making for a seamless guest experience and generating unprecedented exposure and foot traffic for our retail partners."

Unlike traditional separate retail destinations, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort shopping district is conveniently connected and highly visible from the larger resort ecosystem, as every space will be designed with accessibility top of mind – neighboring, either adjacent or above, Fontainebleau's 173,000-square-foot casino, dining experiences, and other offerings.

"All facets of the resort have been thoughtfully considered with chic, sophisticated, and elegant architectural design and elements that echo the DNA of our brand," says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. "By blending different programmatic elements throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas, rather than keeping them separate, window shopping and billboarding take on a whole new meaning, as our retail partners will capture more business organically while keeping guests connected to the overall experience."

Mufson added, "We're excited to have construction underway as the first new luxury hotel to be built in Las Vegas in nearly 15 years."

Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer first began development of Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2005. The vision for Fontainebleau Las Vegas is to establish a new level of modern-day luxury for the guest, continuing a tradition of collaboration with world-class designers that originated with Morris Lapidus at the Fontainebleau Miami property.

Renowned branding and design visionary Peter Arnell, leads Fontainebleau's property-wide branding and design, alongside some of the world's most celebrated and experienced designers to develop unique destinations throughout the resort that reflect the brand's essence and design ethos. These partnerships include NYC-based Rockwell Group, with their long history of groundbreaking stage, retail and hospitality design; London-based David Collins Studio, whose talented designers continue to reinvent the next generation of retail experience and culture; as well as a host of other premier architects and designers.

Additional details on the property's retail partners will be announced in the coming months. For more information visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas



Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a vertically integrated, luxury 67-story hotel, gaming, entertainment, and meeting destination scheduled to open fourth quarter of 2023. Created by Fontainebleau Development, which designs, builds, and operates premier hospitality, commercial, retail, and luxury properties, in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings full circle the company's longtime vision of hosting its iconic brand on the Las Vegas Strip. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature approximately 3,700 uniquely designed hotel rooms, more than 550,000 square feet of convention space, and a world-class collection of restaurants and shops, pool experiences, vibrant nightlife options, and coveted spa and wellness offerings.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC



One of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, Fontainebleau Development has a diverse portfolio which includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company designs, builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known food, beverage, and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 50-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $25 billion in total transaction value.

A sneak peek of Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail space designed by David Collins Studio © 2022 Fontainebleau Development (PRNewswire)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

