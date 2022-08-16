Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses Begin Use Case in Japan for Ambulance Emergency Medical Care

Goal is to provide early treatment and improve outcomes for transported emergency patients

Vuzix M400 smart glasses (PRNewswire)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its M400 smart glasses are currently being trialed in Japan for an emergency medical care plan with the objective of providing early treatment in an effort to improve patient outcomes and lifesaving rates for critically ill patients undergoing transport to the hospital. The collaborative effort on this trial involves Juntendo University, Shizuoka Hospital, the Shunto Izu Fire Department, and AVR Japan Co., Ltd.

In this trial, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are using Vuzix M400 smart glasses to convey medical information from the ambulance to the hospital from the moment of patient engagement to their delivery to the hospital. Previously, the only means of communication between rescuers and doctors waiting in the hospital was via mobile phone calls, and information sharing was only vocal. By using smart glasses with two-way audio and video communications, it becomes possible to share medical information such as vital signs and ECG readouts, as well as the patient's facial expressions and other visual changes in condition, in real time to doctors and nurses who are on standby at the hospital to which they are being transported.

By sharing this information in real time with the hospital, it is expected that examinations, diagnoses, and preliminary medical treatment decisions can be made by various departments in the hospital before the patient even arrives. Additionally, in-hospital doctors can better instruct accurate in-transit emergency treatment (blood transfusion, surgery, thrombolytic therapy, intravascular treatment, etc.) for time-critical illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases.

Currently, Vuzix smart glasses are being used by select ambulances under the jurisdiction of the Shunto Izu Fire Department. In the future, there are plans to expand the trial to include more ambulances to provide further research on the effectiveness of smart glasses usage.

"Among their expanding healthcare uses, Vuzix smart glasses can be an important life-saving tool for EMTs that require critical interaction and support from the hospitals to which they ae headed," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Our glasses are lightweight, comfortable and completely wireless, making them ideal to be used alongside the other head-mounted equipment EMTs must wear. We look forward to seeing an expansion of this trial by its participants, as well as adoption for similar usage by other providers in Japan and around the world."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 247 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, ongoing certifications of this use case, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Juntendo University, Shizuoka Hospital, the Shunto Izu Fire Department, and AVR Japan, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation