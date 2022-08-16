"The Play Date" Set to Take Place March 8, 2023 in New York City

The Toy Association and Adventure Media & Events Partner for Unique Media Showcase

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association, the trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages, and Adventure Media & Events , publisher of industry-leading media outlets the Toy Book and the Toy Insider, announced today that they will host "The Play Date" on March 8, 2023 at the brand new etc.venues 360 Madison Avenue in New York City.

The Play Date is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for toy companies to showcase their 2023 lineups and sneak peeks to the press. The event will be held across two floors with available exhibit space, private display areas, and a host of eye-catching sponsorship opportunities for enhanced media exposure.

"Thanks to the combined forces of The Toy Association, the Toy Insider, and the Toy Book, The Play Date will attract the powerhouse media outlets that toy companies want to meet with," said Kimberly Carcone, executive vice president of global market events at The Toy Association. "It's an exclusive opportunity to show new lines and priority items early in the year, affording your company Q1 press opportunities to get in front of consumers. Whether you are looking to highlight spring and summer launches or offer a sneak peek at the hottest toys for holiday '23, the new Play Date is a strategic advantage to your 2023 media plans."

"For over 100 years, toy companies have taken advantage of Q1 as an opportunity to showcase their long lead items to the media," said Laurie Schacht, CEO of Adventure Media & Events. "While Toy Fair has moved to September, the Toy Insider and The Toy Association realize that there is still a need for media exposure early in the year. The Play Date will give top media their first look at the products that will be coming to store shelves in 2023, and a jump on the hot new toy trends for the year."

The Play Date will be a single day, invitation-only media event. Media and a very limited number of VIP influencers will be vetted under strict guidelines before they are approved to attend. The Play Date is not a retail-buyer event.

Companies of all sizes are welcome and will have numerous options to participate and showcase new products and prototypes. More information, including exhibitor registration and sponsorship opportunities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion, and is the nation's most effective resource and influential advocate for hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Our manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $38.2 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Adventure Media & Events www.toybook.com / www.toyinsider.com / www.popinsider.com

Founded in 1983, Adventure Media & Events LLC is the No. 1 resource for toy news in the U.S. Publishers of the Toy Book, the Toy Insider, and the Pop Insider, Adventure Media & Events has provided the toy and licensing industries with up-to-the-minute news, product announcements, and insights for nearly 40 years. Its team of toy experts has more than 125 years of experience covering the toy industry, regularly attending major toy industry trade shows and events; conducting briefings with manufacturers, retailers, and analysts throughout the year; and delivering the latest toy news, product roundups, and hands-on toy reviews that consumers trust. Adventure Media & Events has produced two incredibly successful media events, Sweet Suite and Holiday of Play, for more than 13 years. Sweet Suite, which took place on July 13, 2022, and Holiday of Play, taking place on September 16, 2022, connect toymakers with influencers and press to share their hottest toys of the year. For the latest breaking toy and entertainment news, follow @thetoybook, @thetoyinsider, and @thepopinsider on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Be sure to follow #sweetsuite22 to check out the Toy Insider's biggest night of play.

