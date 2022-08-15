THE VITAMIN SHOPPE BEGINS CARRYING PRECISE CBD LIPOSOMAL THC-FREE PRODUCTS

A Clinical Grade Line That Delivers Superior Absorption and Maximum Potency

ROSSVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp2Lab is thrilled to announce that its Precise THC-Free Liposomal CBD and Topical products are now available through The Vitamin Shoppe via their website at www.vitaminshoppe.com. To learn more about Precise CBD products visit www.precisecbd.com

Precise Liposomal THC-Free CBD offers a clinical grade, innovative delivery mechanism through its proprietary Element6 Liposomal technology which provides up to 10x the absorption rates and higher potency. Precise CBD products are doctor-formulated and made in the USA by a scientific team with 70 years of combined expertise who control the entire manufacturing process in a Food Grade Certified facility.

"A common problem with most CBD products is that about 85% of the nutrients get vaporized by our stomach and liver, and the oil is not quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, says Bill Margaritis, CEO of Hemp2Lab, the manufacturer of the Precise products. "Our products are delivered with liposomes that are made from organic sunflower lecithin and converted into a water-soluble solution, which protect the nutrients from breaking down," Margaritis added.

"The Precise Clinical Grade line is targeted for discerning consumers who want high performance products backed by science with uncompromised quality, safety, and consistency," said Margaritis

The following Precise CBD products are marketed and sold directly to consumers via The Vitamin Shoppe website at https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/search?search=lipsomal%20CBD.

CBD THC-Free Hemp Oil Tincture

CBD THC-Free Immune Boost Tincture

CBD THC-Free Sleep Improvement Tincture

CBD THC-Free Muscle Relief Roll-On

CBD THC-Free Muscle Relief Cream

The Vitamin Shoppe partnership is a reﬂection of the quality and reliability of Precise CBD products, which are exclusively sold only in healthcare and wellness outlets.

About Hemp2Lab:

Hemp2Lab is a premier manufacturer of premium wellness products, including a variety of CBD infused and nutraceutical products. Through its Food Grade Certified facility, the company adheres to the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. The leadership team has over 100 years of combined scientific, engineering, and farming expertise. It's 10,000 square foot facility in Rossville, TN is cGMP compliant, and the extraction lab is C1D1 safety rated. Through its blockchain data capture platform, the company provides full transparency to customers about the entire life cycle of its manufacturing processes.

