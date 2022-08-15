Clayton CrossMod® Home Displayed at Museum Highlights Manufactured Housing Innovations Over the Years

Home Model Showcases How Off-Site Built Housing Offers an Attainable Solution

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Clayton CrossMod® home on display at the RV/MH Hall of Fame is now open to visitors. The home represents a modern housing solution for individuals and families amid the ever growing affordable housing crisis. Clayton , a national home builder, offers beautiful, attainable homes, like the one on display, that feature a variety of unique styles and energy-saving home options.

The Clayton CrossMod home, along with two other off-site built houses, are part of a new 21,000 square foot Manufactured Home Museum expansion. The new wing is dedicated to showcasing the industry's history and the innovations yet to come. It features interactive displays and the opportunity to tour three off-site built homes.

"CrossMod homes are built off-site like manufactured homes and are an affordable, sustainable solution to today's housing crisis and can be built more efficiently than traditional site-built homes," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "More consumers, lenders, appraisers, and zoning officials are realizing the benefits of building a home indoors – and when visitors walk through this CrossMod home they will see just how indistinguishable it is from any other beautiful, modern house."

The CrossMod home on display is the Hawthorne floor plan . CrossMod homes blend off-site construction methods with on-site features and design to produce an affordable home on a permanent foundation that looks and performs like a site-built house. In addition, CrossMod homes can be financed like a site-built home and appraised using site-built comps. These new homes can help expand zoning opportunities, where manufactured housing has not been previously allowed as a housing solution, mostly due to outdated stigmas. They are an example of how the industry continues innovating the building process to help even more individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership.

Following the grand opening, Tim Williams, President and CEO of 21st Mortgage®, a subsidiary of Clayton, was inducted into the 2022 RV/MH Hall of Fame, which recognizes outstanding careers of those in the industry. Williams has served as CEO since the mortgage company opened for business in 1995.

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

