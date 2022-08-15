BitSight Appoints Catherine Harrell as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing veteran brings more than 20 years of expertise to the company

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced it has appointed Catherine Harrell as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Catherine joins BitSight from Brightly, a SaaS provider of asset and maintenance management software, where she was CMO and a key member of the executive team that achieved significant revenue growth and profitability during her three-plus year tenure. Brightly has 800 employees serving around 12,000 customers, across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, and was recently acquired by Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

(PRNewswire)

"Catherine brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a proven track record of results, and will help shape the company as we continue our accelerated growth," said Stephen Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "BitSight is transforming how organizations measure and manage cyber risk and Catherine will play an integral part, strengthening and leading the marketing team to bring innovative new analytics and risk quantification capabilities to market. She will help us tell our story of the importance of transparency and data quality, so our customers can engage more confidently in the digital economy."

Harrell brings two-plus decades of extensive experience in strategic marketing in the high-tech software industry, with the last 10 years being at the executive level. In her role as CMO, Harrell will drive strategy and execution across all of BitSight's marketing functions and teams. Catherine's proven ability to build and lead successful marketing teams that continuously deliver strong value for customers and business results will be extremely valuable for BitSight.

In her position at Brightly, Harrell led the company through its successful global rebranding, and expanded its marketing capabilities and impact to growth across multiple customer segments, industry verticals, and geographies. Prior to her role at Brightly, she was the EVP of Global Marketing at PrecisionLender, VP of Marketing at Citrix, and held multiple senior level marketing roles at Intuit.

"In these times, it is more critical than ever for companies across every industry to properly assess their cyber risk ─ BitSight is the industry leader, driving innovation through its objective cyber risk governance solutions," Harrell said. "I am incredibly excited to join this talented, customer-focused team of professionals who are dedicated to transforming the ways organizations around the globe monitor their security performance and manage cyber risk."

About BitSight

BitSight creates trust in the digital economy and transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BitSight