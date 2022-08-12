Hyundai and Culture Brands Win Salute To Excellence Award by the National Association of Black Journalists

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands were recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) with a Salute to Excellence Award for its OKAY Hyundai campaign. The award was announced this past weekend at the Salute to Excellence Awards ceremony which took place during the 2022 NABJ Convention in Las Vegas.

"We're thrilled by this recognition for the work we do to engage with our multicultural consumers," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "To be honored by NABJ in this way is not only an endorsement of our efforts, but also validation of our commitment to engage with our African American consumers in a culturally authentic way."

The OKAY Hyundai marketing theme was first launched in Fall 2021 and is designed to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the African American community through the embedding of cultural references and nuances in the creative messaging. The campaign was developed by Culture Brands under the leadership of Eunique Jones Gibson, founder and chief creative officer.

"We are incredibly excited and honored to receive this important peer recognition by NABJ," said Gibson. "To be recognized by the country's largest media organization for journalists of color, this speaks volumes of our work, our creative and our commitment to represent African Americans in media with content that inspires those audiences by ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued."

Erik Thomas, senior group manager, experiential & multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America added, "Through our partnership with Culture Brands, we continue to look to connect with people on their own terms and in relevant ways, which we know then leads to longstanding relationships. As we increase our share of voice with the African American market and communicate successfully, this tremendous honor and recognition from NABJ is further affirmation we're on the right path."

Founded in 1975, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), is the oldest advocacy organization for journalists and media professionals of color in the nation. The Salute to Excellence Awards honors journalism and communications that best cover the Black experience or address issues affecting the worldwide Black community. Entries are judged on content, creativity, innovation, use of the medium, and relevance to the Black community.

