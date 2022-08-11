T. HASEGAWA USA SUPPORTS GROWTH OF R&D TEAM WITH NEW DIRECTOR OF SAVORY TECHNOLOGY

Mary Maier brings over 35 years of industry experience to her new role at T. Hasegawa, where she will oversee development of savory food flavors

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. subsidiary of one of the world's top flavor companies is expanding its expertise in food and beverage flavor development through the addition of a principal flavorist leveraging more than three decades of industry experience.

T. Hasegawa logo (PRNewswire)

Today, T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. announces Mary Maier has joined the company as director of savory technology, where she will oversee the development of food flavors, refine reaction flavor processes and boost production. Maier will serve in the role that was previously held by former Director of Savory Technology, Louise Bone, who retired from T. Hasegawa in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mary to our team, and we'll greatly benefit from her extensive industry experience," said Tom Damiano, CEO of T. Hasegawa USA. "We have invested heavily in R&D over the past few years, to build a world-class team and introduce new technology that expands our flavor development capabilities. Mary will play an instrumental role in the growth of our R&D efforts."

With a key specialty in the development of savory food flavors, Maier will help grow T. Hasegawa's portfolio of reaction flavor processes, innovate the category and increase the variety of flavor profiles that the company produces while improving efficiencies, quality and consistency. She will oversee a team of leading flavor chemists at T. Hasegawa's southern California facilities.

"Joining the T. Hasegawa R&D team is an exciting opportunity to move into an agile, well-situated company and use my experience and help shape savory flavor development," said Maier. "Much of my career has focused on formulating and optimizing Maillard reaction processes and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge to expand the portfolio of natural flavors at T. Hasegawa."

Prior to joining T. Hasegawa, Maier worked extensively in the flavor industry, including starting her career with Cino (now ADM) before transitioning to Givaudan, where she gained experience as a compounder and as a technologist in the flavor lab. For Maier, working in the flavor industry came naturally since her father had a long career as a principle flavorist, creating flavors for a wide range of food applications for large CPG and QSR outlets.

"Flavor development was a family business as I was growing up and my father introduced this fascinating field to me at a young age," explained Maier. "After college I was able to gain early experience working in the lab, compounding flavors, and became interested in how concentrated flavors impacted the taste of foods, and it opened my world to sweet, dairy, savory and other categories of flavor innovation."

Maier is a graduate of Miami University, Xavier University and Michigan State University, where she holds a master's degree, JM in Global Food Law. Maier holds Certified status with the Society of Flavor Chemists, which provides certification programs and standardizes the title and profession of flavor chemists.

T. Hasegawa continues to grow the company's world-class team and is currently accepting applications from other experienced senior flavor chemists to add to its growing R&D and production groups. Visit www.thasegawa.com to learn more.

About T. Hasegawa USA , Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

